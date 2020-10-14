Iota hosts North Vermilion in Saturday showdown

A week after a heartbreaking loss to South Beauregard and days after Hurricane Delta, the Iota Bulldogs will be directing their attention to the North Vermilion Patriots.

The Class 4A Patriots will come into Iota playing only one game on the season. Last week, the Patriots’ week 2 matchup versus Erath was cancelled due to hurricane preparations. North Vermilion last played two weeks ago when they were beaten by Ascension Episcopal 48-13.

The Patriots are led by quarterback Dale Martin. Martin was the backup signal caller last season before breaking his collar bone and missing more than five weeks of action.

Martin is the leader of the team according to head coach Brett Blakey and a critical key to the Patriots success. The senior has thrown for 11 completions on 18 attempts for 82 yards on the season. He has also thrown for two touchdown and three interceptions.

Martin won the starting job during the offseason over junior Ethan Guidry.

Guidry has now been slotted in as the Patriots’ starting wide receiver and is leading the team with three catches for 30 yards.

Guidry will also be used at quarterback in relief of Martin, primarily on running situations. The junior will also spend time in the Patriots defensive backfield to attend to cornerback duties, something rarely seen at the 4A level.

In fact, many of the Patriots will be seeing time on both sides of the football due to what Blakey says is a “lack of second team caliber talent and in an effort to keep the best players on the field at all times”.

Coach Blakey also added, “Hopefully in the future, we can develop kids and it will allow us to split and also have depth, but right now, our best guys have to go both ways.”

This should be an advantage for the Bulldogs considering no player from Iota plays on both sides of the ball.

Owen Daigle may see time at wide receiver but is primarily the starting cornerback.

Iota showed good conditioning last week during the 5-overtime marathon versus South Beauregard, something Coach Josh Andrus pointed out following the game.

Manning the running back duties for the Patriots will be Benny Freeman and Collin Arnould. Freeman, a junior, and Arnould, a sophomore, accounted for a combined 239 yards rushing versus AES.

North Vermilion runs a spread offense but found success in Week 1 running the football out of wide formations. Both running backs have good speed and the ability to run away from the defender.

Another stand out to watch for will be senior Rontrell Broussard. Broussard was the starting running back last year but now finds himself on the other side of the football as a starting cornerback. He may see some time in the offensive backfield for the Patriots as well if the situation arises.

Up front, the Patriots are replacing three spots on the offensive from last year’s team returning only 5-11, 180 pounder senior Luke Parker. Parker is strong for his size and will need to play a critical part in leading the young offensive line.

Defensively, the Patriots will be replacing the entire defensive line and line backing corps.

Ex-safety Collin Trahan will make the move to one of the open linebacker spots. Trahan is considered to be hard nosed and has a good nose for the football. The junior has good speed and displays good pursuit to the football. Coach Blakey said he was moved more out of necessity but has fit in very nicely in his new role.

The newly formed defense had a good showing against AES versus the run, allowing only 35 yards on the ground.

However, they were hit for big plays through the air giving up touchdowns of 65 and 48 yards.

The Bulldogs will come into Week 3 putting up big numbers with 456 rushing yards and 427 yards passing. Iota is averaging 45 points per game and allowing 39.

Team leaders for Iota are running back Tyler Charlot with 195 yards on 13 carries and quarterback Dawson Wallace with 187 yards rushing on 24 carries. Receiving for the Dogs is led by tight end Owen Harmon with nine catches for 197 yards and sophomore Connor Daigle with four grabs for 109 yards.

Kickoff time for the matchup versus North Vermilion will be 5 p.m. this Saturday. The change was made to allow repairs to power lines following Hurricane Delta.

Fans can visit the Iota Sports Media Radio Facebook page for video streaming options as well as information on how to get the radio broadcast for free.