Iota Lady Bulldogs’ volleyball team clinches Division III, District 2 championship

THE POST-SIGNAL / Christell Faul

The Iota Lady Bulldogs’ volleyball team recently clinched the Division III, District 2 championship with a 3-0 record in league play and a are 11-7 heading into the playoffs next week. Members of the championship team include, bottom row from left, Madison Seilhan, Brinna Hebert, Emily Hebert, Leah Hebert, Claire Istre, Kaizlee Daigle; middle row, Laura McDaniel, Chelsea Thibodeaux, Chloe Cooley, Ella Jabusch, Annsley Gatte, Aydah Douget, Laiken Vige; top row, Madison Youngblood, coach Meredith Hebert, Dixie Guidry, Petyton Dubose, Amelie Armand, Madeline Boone, Chloe Ortego and Charly Sensat.