Lady Dogs fall to Hicks in tournament play

The Iota Lady Bulldogs are used to playing the best of the best regardless of classification and that was exactly the case on Saturday.

Playing one game in the Alexandria Senior High tournament, the Lady Dogs went head-to-head with perennial power Hicks and came up on the short end of the stick.

Hicks, winners of the 2020 Class C state championship as well as the 2019 Class B title, connected on 12 shots from beyond the arc and rolled to a convincing 64-42 victory over the Lady Dogs.

Class C’s top-ranked Lady Pirates improved to 14-5 on the season with all five of their setbacks being at the hands of quality opponents - Class B’s No. 1 ranked Fairview and Division II’s top-ranked St. Louis. Their other three losses were to Class 2A’s No. 2 Doyle and No. 3 Lake Arthur and they were also defeated by 5A’s No. 2-ranked Neville.

The Lady Dogs, ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, fell to 8-5 overall heading into today’s 6 p.m. contest at Crowley High.

In Saturday’s action, the Lady Pirates raced out to a 21-12 advantage after the first quarter when Avery Laffman, Chloe Williams and Lauren Quinn combined for 17 points.

The offensive pace slowed in the second frame, but the lead still grew to 12 (35-23). Avery Young kept the Lady Dogs in the game, however, by scoring seven of her team-high 18 points in the frame.

The Lady Pirates went on another run in the third quarter that basically put the game away.

Williams knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and scored nine of her game-high 20 points in the frame to help the Lady Pirates extend the lead to 26 (58-32).

The Lady Dogs outscored the Lady Pirates 10-6 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t nearly enough to offset the early deficit.

Young added seven rebounds, four assists and two steals to her 18-point effort.

Brinna Hebert followed Young with 10 points and Madelyn Boone had six. Leah Hebert scored five points, Ella Jabusch had two and Chloe Cooley finished with one. Jabusch also had five rebounds.