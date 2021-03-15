Lady Dogs surge past Catholic High

The Iota Lady Bulldogs took advantage of four Catholic High of New Iberia errors and scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to slip by the Panthers, 5-2, Wednesday evening.

After giving up a pair of runs in the opening frame, the Lady Dogs chipped away with single runs in the second and fifth innings.

In the second inning, Charly Sensat reached base on a leadoff error and scored on a two-out single to center field by Greta Fontenot to trim the lead to 2-1.

An error led to another run in the fifth inning when Dixie Guidry’s bunt was misplayed with one out. Guidry eventually crossed the plate on a two-out, bases-loaded walk to knot the score at 2-2.

The Lady Dogs put the game away in the sixth inning with three runs on two hits and two errors.

Fontenot logged a two-out single to spark the rally and back-to-back errors followed, allowing two runs to cross the plate. Kylie Welch followed with an RBI double to give the hosts a 5-2 advantage.

The Lady Panthers’ attempt at a rally fell just short in the top of the seventh thanks to a stellar play in the field.

After a leadoff double to start the inning, Iota pitcher Emma LeJeune got a flyout to left field and then coaxed the next batter to ground into a double play to end the game.

LeJeune allowed two runs on six hits and one walk. She struck out six in earning the complete-game victory.

Welch paced the Lady Dogs at the plate with three hits, including two doubles, and an RBI. Fontenot added two singles and one RBI and Guidry, Amelie Armand and Peyton Dubose each had a single.