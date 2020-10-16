Lady Pios dominate district foes

The Notre Dame Lady Pios continued their winning ways this week by claiming a pair of district victories over Patterson and Catholic of New Iberia, both in straight sets.

The Lady Pios, ranked No. 4 in the most recent Division IV power ratings, defeated Patters, 25-11, 25-15, 25-22, on Tuesday and then knocked off No. 9 Catholic High, 25-7, 25-10, 25-8, the following day.

The Lady Pios (13-4, 5-0) were dominant at the net, as usual, and recroded 79 kills and 10 blocks in the two outings.

Lily Morgan was the kills leader with 27 over the two-game stretch.

Melise Maloz added 14 kills, Andrus Kelbaugh had 13 and Natalie Brown logged 12. Olivia Hensgens also hit double figures in kills with 10 and Kennedy Prejean added three.

Kelbaugh led the team in blocks with 4.5, Maloz had 3.5 and Morgan recorded two.

Sara Boulet was the leader in multiple catagories including assists (35), digs aces (4).

Jeanne Clare Schmid added 29 assists, 7 digs and one ace.

Maddie Murrell led the team in digs with 18. She also had two aces.

The Lady Pios return to action Saturday when they travel to Baton Rouge to play perennial powers Parkview Baptist and St. Joseph’s Academy.

They then face their toughest stretch in district play next week when they take on No. 6 Ascension Episcopal (Tuesday) and No. 8 Lafayette Christian (Thursday).