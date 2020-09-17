Lady Pios fall short; Southside tops Lady Warriors

CROWLEY – The Notre Dame Lady Pios put up a valiant fight but in the end, seven-time defending state champion Teurlings was just too much.

The Lady Pios took the opening game on Tuesday, 25-21, but then dropped three straight (25-15, 25-14, 25-23) in a 3-1 loss to the Lady Rebels at A.B. Dore Gym.

The Lady Rebels improved to 4-0 on the season with the victory.

Lily Morgan was once again the guiding force for the Lady Pios with 16 kills, eight digs and one block. She also recorded three aces in the loss.

Natalie Brown also had a stellar outing with six kills, 12 digs, .five blocks and one assist.

Jeanne Clair Schmid added three kills, 11 digs and 10 assists, Andrus Kelbaugh had one kill, three digs and one block and Olivia Hensgens logged one kill and one dig.

In addition, Maddie Murrell and Sarah Boulet each had 12 digs. Boulet also had 16 assists and Murrell finished with five.

The Lady Pios return to action tonight when they play host to Highland Baptist at 5 p.m.

Southside upends Lady Warriors

YOUNGSVILLE – The Northside Christian Lady Warriors fell to 3-2 on the season Tuesday with a 3-0 loss to the Southside Sharks.

It was the Lady Warriors second loss to the Sharks in four days after falling to them at home on Saturday, also in straight sets.

On Tuesday, the hosts claimed the first game, 25-15, and then held off a fierce rally by the Lady Warriors in the second to take a 25-23 victory. The Sharks completed the sweep by taking a 25-16 win to close out the match.

Madeline Dischler and Kamrie Breaux paced the Lady Warriors with five and four kills, respectively. Dischler also had six digs and one block and Breaux added five digs, one ace and one block.

Setter Riley Armstrong had three kills, 23 digs and eight assists.

Makenzie Droddy and Kate Daigle also added three kills each. Droddy also had 10 digs and one ace and Daigle recorded 38 digs.

Senior libero Brylynn George also had 38 digs to go along with one kill.

In addition to the leaders, Karlee Daigle had nine digs and Carly Bergeron finished with three.

The Lady Warriors return to action next Tuesday when they play host to Rayne at 4 p.m.

Iota edges Rayne

In other action involving Acadia Parish teams, the Iota Lady Bulldogs defeated Rayne Tuesday evening, 25-21, 25-23 and 25-11.

No other information on the match was made available as of press time by either team.