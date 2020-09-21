Lady Pios knock off Highland Baptist in straight sets

The Notre Dame Lady Pios evened their record at 2-2 on Thursday by knocking off Highland Baptist in straight sets.

Highland Baptist, a Division V state semifinalist in 2019, gave the hosts all they could handle in the first set before eventually falling 25-18.

It was all Notre Dame from there as the Lady Pios took the second game 25-12 before closing out the match with a 25-15 victory.

The loss was the first for Highland Baptist as they fell to 4-1 on the season.

Lily Morgan was unstoppable at the net for the Lady Pios. The junior middle hitter logged 11 kills and one block to go along with 11 digs and one ace in the victory.

Andrus Kelbaugh and Natalie Brown each added five kills. Kelbaugh also had one ace and one dig and Brown logged 13 digs, one ace and 15 assists.

Olivia Hensgens followed with three kills and a pair of digs; Melise Maloz recorded two kills, two blocks and two digs; Julia Patin had two kills and Jeanne Clair Schmid had one kill, seven digs, two aces and 15 assists.

In addition to the leaders, Maddie Murrell tallied 12 digs and two assists, Sara Boulet had eight digs and nine assists and Lydia Brown finished with one dig.

The Lady Pios took on Assumption, a Division II semifinalist last year, and E.D White, the Division III state runnerup last year, on Saturday but results of those contests were not available as of press time.

Notre Dame travels to Sacred Heart of Grand Coteau Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. contest.