Lady Warriors rally past Lafayette in five sets

The Northside Christian Lady Warriors found themselves in a deep hole Tuesday after dropping the first two sets of their home match against Class 5A Lafayette High.

Rather than tuck their tails, however, the Lady Warriors fought back, rallying to win the next two sets and eventually win the match with a 15-11 victory in the tiebreaker.

The victory sent the Lady Warriors to 6-2 overall heading into tonight’s district opener at Westminster Christian Academy in Opelousas.

The loss was only the second in eight games for Lafayette.

“What a great night of volleyball,” said NCS coach Tracie Clement following the game, which lasted over two hours. “It’s not easy to come back from down two sets to anyone, much less a quality opponent like Lafayette.

“I’m just so proud of my girls: They never hung their heads and they never gave up; they just kept battling.”

A big key to the victory for the Lady Warriors was their play at the net.

Senior outside hitter Makenzie Droddy and junior middle hitter Kamrie Breaux combined for 24 of the Lady Warriors’ 44 kills on the night.

Droddy logged 12 kills, 39 digs and one ace and Breaux added 12 kills, six digs and one block.

Senior opposite hitter Madeline Dischler also had a strong showing with seven kills to go along with seven digs and one ace.

Senior setter Riley Armstrong added five kills, 31 assists, 26 digs and two aces.

The defensive leader was senior libero Brylynn George with 58 digs.

In addition, Carly Bergeron, a junior middle hitter, and sophomore outside hitter Ella Guidry each tallied four kills. Bergeron also had seven digs and a team-high five blocks and Guidry logged 22 digs and an ace.

Mazie Hernandez rounded out the group with eight digs and one ace.