Lady Warriors upend DeQuincy; Lady Pios fall to St. Thomas More

CROWLEY – Kamrie Breaux had a big night for Northside Christian Tuesday in the Lady Warriors’ 3-1 volleyball victory over Delcambre.

The junior middle hitter recorded nine kills, two aces and one block in the 2020 season opener. She also tallied 10 digs.

Breaux and the Lady Warriors cruised to a commanding 2-0 lead after taking the first two games, 25-12 and 25-14, respectively.

Delcambre rallied for a 25-22 victory in the third game to avoid the sweep.

The Lady Warriors closed out the match one set later with a 25-14 victory.

Breaux wasn’t the only standout for the Lady Warriors: Makenzie Droddy and Madeline Dischler combined for 12 kills, six each.

Droddy also had 18 digs and five aces and Dischler added seven digs and one ace.

Senior libero Brylynn George added 34 digs and senior setter Riley Armstrong posted two kils, 24 digs, 14 assists and two aces.

Kate Daigle logged four kills, 21 digs and two aces; Carly Bergeron had two kills and six digs; Mazie Hernandez added six digs and three assists and Karlee Daigle had 13 digs.

The Lady Warriors will play host to Crowley today at 5:30 p.m.

STM sweeps Lady Pios

CROWLEY – Notre Dame gave perennial power St. Thomas More a run, but in the end, it wasn’t enough in the two teams’ season opener Tuesday.

The Lady Cougars cruised to a 25-10 victory in the opening set before closing out the match over the next two sets with closely contested wins, 26-24 and 25-23.

The Lady Pios were paced by Lily Morgan, who posted 10 kills and 13 digs. She also had one block.

Julia Patin added five kills, three digs and one ace and Andrus Kelbaugh had three kills, and four blocks. Natalie Brown and Kennedy Prejean each recorded one kill.

Jeanne Clair Schmid were the assist leaders with 14 and nine, respectively.

Maddie Murrell led the team in digs with 15 and Melise Maloz had two blocks.