Late rally falls short for Northside Christian

The Northside Christian Warriors made a late run, but it wasn’t enough Friday evening.

The Warriors (4-21) erupted for 22 points in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late, in a 51-48 setback to St. Edmund at Seth Trahan Memorial Gym.

The Warriors surged out to a 14-10 advantage in the opening frame behind eight points from guard Jagger Thibdoeauz.

It was the second quarter that proved to be the Warriors’ downfall.

The hosts were outscored 13-4 and the Blue Jays took a 23-18 lead into the intermission.

The Warriors outscored the Blue Jays 30-28 over the final two frames.

Caleb Hanks added six points for the hosts in the third quarter, but the Trojans lead grew to 37-26.

Thibodeaux knocked down three long balls in the final frame and Landon Istre scored seven points; but it wasn’t enough to overcome the early deficit.

Thibodeaux paced the Warriors with 19 points and Istre had 11.

Hanks added eight points, Jake Morgan scored four and Joseph Woods, Garrett Kidder and Isaac Temple each finished with two.

The Warriors took on Family Christian last night, but results were not available as of press time.

The Warriors will begin District 6-C play Friday with a road trip to Hackberry.