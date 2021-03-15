Late rally propels Lady Warriors past Plainview

The Northside Christian Lady Warriors rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the final two innings and pushed across 13 unanswered runs to upend Plainview Thursday, 14-3.

The Lady Warriors scored four runs in the fourth inning to take a 5-3 lead and then punctuated the victory in the top of the sixth with nine more runs, seven on a pair of long balls.

Kinsley Foreman stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and drilled a 3-2 pitch over the left field wall for a grand slam. Four batters later, senior Kelsey Gaspard unloaded on a 1-2 offering and sailed it over the right field fence for a 3-run bomb of her own. Kamrie Breaux also had a two-run double in the final frame.

Gaspard went 4-for-4 at the plate and drove in five runs. She had an RBI single in the third inning to get the Lady Warriors on the board and plated another run in the fourth on a fielder’s choice.

Mackenzie Credeur also had a four-hit day, Rory Thibodeaux went 2-for-2 and Foreman added the grand slam and four RBI.

Breaux and Makenzie Droddy rounded out the offense with a double and two RBI each.

Morgan Louviere earned the complete-game victory in the circle. The senior pitcher allowed two hits and three runs in the opening frame but scattered just four more hits over the final five frames. She walked just one and struck out 11 in the run-rule victory.