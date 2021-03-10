Late surge propels Bulldogs past Pios

It took Iota a while to get going, but once they did, the Notre Dame Pios didn’t have an answer for them.

The Bulldogs (5-1) exploded for eight hits and eight runs over the final two innings Thursday to erase an early deficit and upend the Pios, 8-3, in the opening game of the Breaux Bridge Tigers Tournament.

“Their pitcher is really good and he gave us problems early in the game,” said IHS coach Leonard Cloud of ND starting pitcher Ethan Menard. “We have a tendency to start out slow, but we finally came through with some timely hits there in the fifth and sixth inning.”

With the Bulldogs’ offense sputtering along, sophomore hurler Eli Ardoin helped keep the game within reach.

Ardoin gave up just one hit through the first three innings and surrendered just four overall in going the distance.

“I tip my hat to their pitcher, he did a great job today,” said ND coach Chris Stevens, whose team fell to 4-1 with the loss. “He threw a lot of balls in the dirt and we were chasing it, so he’s going right back to it. Then he’ll come back in the eyes...he changed levels and changed speeds and he did a really good job.”

Menard was equally as impressive through the first four innings. The senior Baton Rouge Community College signee allowed just two hits and held the Bulldogs scoreless through the first four frames.

By the fifth inning, the Bulldogs seemed to have their timing down.

Gage Monceaux and Ardoin gave the Bulldogs a big spark with back-to-back singles to start the frame and Peyton Dupuis then drew a walk to load the bases.

Leadoff man Andrew Mouton pushed across Iota’s first run of the game one batter later with a single to right center field and Gavin Leblanc followed with a two-run single to the same gap to knot the score at 3-3.

The Bulldogs added another run on a wild pitch and Nick Duplechain had an RBI double off reliever Sebastian Roche before the Pios finally closed out the inning.

The timely hits kept coming for the Bulldogs an inning later when they logged three more knocks, including a clutch two-run, two-out double by Tyler LeJeune. Mouton had an RBI single as well and the Bulldogs took a comfortable 8-3 advantage into the final frame.

“We had a tough fifth inning and we’re chasing 5-3,” said Stevens, who made one pitching change in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth. “Then we go with matchups (in the sixth) and they get a couple hits. I mean, you tip your hat...they beat us.

“They did a good job. They took us out of our running game, they took us out of our small-ball game.”

Despite getting up in the pitch count, Cloud sent his sophomore back to the mound in the seventh inning to close out the game and Ardoin did just that.

After hitting the first batter in the top of the seventh inning, Ardoin got back-to-back fly outs to first base and then got Caleb Comeaux to ground out to second base to end the game.

“I love Eli’s composure on the mound and the way he controls the game,” said Cloud of Ardoin, who walked four batters, hit three and struck out five. “He had a few walks and hit a few batters that got him in a couple jams, but he fought out of it. He competed his tail off and we’re looking forward to the future with him.”

The Pios didn’t help themselves much on the base paths - they had three runners picked off.

Ardoin pitched himself into a jam in the second inning with back-to-back walks to start the frame. A bunt single by Blake Smith loaded the bases for the Pios and then a balk by Ardoin plated the first run of the game.

Another walk followed to load the bases again with no outs and the Pios looked primed for a big inning.

That never materialized.

The Pios had a runner thrown out at the plate on a missed squeeze bunt attempt for the first out. Ardoin then logged a strike out and on the play, catcher Andrew Mouton made a snap throw to third to catch the runner straying too far off the base to end the inning.

The Pios also loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth inning. Ardoin got out of the frame unscathed by getting a groundout to retire the side.

The Pios plated their final two runs in the top of the fifth inning on an error and a sacrifice fly by Dominick Thibodeaux.

Parker Seilhan, Comeaux, Thibodeaux and Smith each had one hit for the Pios.

Mouton and Leblanc each had two hits for the Bulldogs, including a double and two RBI. LeJeune doubled and drove in two runs, Duplechain had a double and one RBI and Dawson Wallace, Monceaux, Ardoin and Dupuis each had a single.