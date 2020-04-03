LDWF reminds public of requirements to use state’s WMAs

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is reminding the public that a valid state hunting, fishing or Wild Louisiana Stamp is required to use LDWF’s Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs).

Additionally, a daily free self-clearing permit is required for all activities on WMAs. The check-in portion must be completed before each day’s activity. The check-out portion must be carried by each person while on the WMA and must be completed upon exiting the WMA.

LDWF encourages visitors to WMAs to utilize LDWF’s free WMA Check In/Check Out App to complete the self-clearing process. The LDWF WMA Check In/Check Out App allows users to check in and check out electronically via their smart device or web portal.

Paper permits for checking in and checking out remain available at the WMAs permit stations. However, the LDWF WMA Check In/Check Out App eliminates the need for handling paper and is a good social distancing practice during the current coronavirus pandemic.

The app is available from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for your Apple or Android device. Go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/wmas-refuges-and-conservation-areas to download. The web portal is available at http://wmacheckincheckout.wlf.la.gov/Authentication/Login?ReturnUrl=%2f.

Beware of fake hunting and

fishing announcements

Recently, LDWF has had to respond to several fake news articles, one regarding increased fishing fines and, most recently, the supposed forced closure of hunting and fishing season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

None of it is true.

Any valid information regarding LDWF actions is on our website at www.wlf.la.gov or our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ldwffb/. Please verify the accuracy of any information at these sites before sharing it on social media.

“It is incredibly unfortunate that some individuals would go out of their way to spread false information with the intent of creating confusion for the wonderful people of Louisiana,” said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “At a time when we are pulling together to deal with a deadly health crisis, there are some who find such actions amusing.”

LDWF supports the recent comments by Gov. John Bel Edwards encouraging people “to go outside and to stay active during this time, as long as they practice social distancing when they are around their neighbors.”

It is essential to remember that people should not gather in groups of more than 10, that you practice social distancing – stay at least six feet apart - and that you strictly follow the state and local orders related to the pandemic.

We hope your families are well during these challenging days and have the opportunity to spend time outdoors together – whether relaxing in your backyard, biking in your neighborhood, hiking a nature trail, taking advantage of our upcoming turkey season, or going fishing near your home.