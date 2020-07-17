LHSAA’s fall sports seasons in jeopardy

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

That is exactly the case for the LHSAA when it comes to whether or not athletics will be played at the high school level during the fall.

For now, as it has been since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s a wait and see situation.

“At no point have we talked about canceling seasons,” said LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine earlier in the week. “We have discussed moving the start and finishing dates for seasons.”

Fall sports that are in jeopardy of no less than a late start include football, volleyball, wrestling, soccer and basketball.

The reason for the likely late start is that Louisiana is still in Phase 2 of the reopening process due to the increasing number of positive COVID-19 tests every day.

Had the state moved to Phase 3 late last month, chances were good for athletics to remain on track to start on time.

In Phase 2, the only sports that are allowed to compete in full capacity are cross country and swimming.

Volleyball is able to practice and have intrasquad scrimmages but can’t scrimmage or play other schools.

While all athletes are able to have conditioning workouts as per the LHSAA summer rules, no team practices, scrimmages or games may be played in the sports of football, basketball, soccer and wrestling under Phase 2.

Once the state moves to Phase 3, volleyball will be able to begin playing games while wrestling and soccer will be able to practice and have intrasquad scrimmages.

Football, however, will only be able to begin practice.

“We know what sports like cross country and volleyball can do in Phase 3, that football can’t,” said Bonine. “Football will always be a separate entity because it is a full-contact sport...a collision sport. There is a chance volleyball could get 10 games in before football can play its first one.”

PHASE 4

Bonine’s talk of Phase 4 earlier this week drew a lot of criticism on social media from not only parents of players but also some coaches as well.

The LHSAA’s phase chart are guidelines put together by the state, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the White House, the National Federation of High Schools and the LHSAA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.

In the LHSAA specific chart, Phase 4 would allow for all sports to begin as normal with no restrictions.

That includes football, which will then be able to move on to scrimmages and games.

Most people outside of coaching or school administration, have never heard of the LHSAA’s Phase 4 plan, which caused the social media uproar.

Most felt Bonine was just making up the rules as we move along.

However, Bonine stated that the LHSAA sent out the memo regarding the phases to coaches and athletic directors more than a month ago.

Some coaches disagree.

“We’ve received some memos but nowhere had anything been said about Phase 4,” said ND coach Lewis Cook. “We knew we had to get to Phase 3 before we would be able to start practice with pads on or anything.

“I guess what they’re saying is that we just have to be out of Phase 3 for it to go back to normal a little bit, whatever that normal is going to be.

“Until the governor announces next week what his plan is for Phase 2, I guess we’re still not going to know a whole lot.”

LATE START

Should the governor elect to move on to Phase 3 on July 24, that means it would be at least Aug. 14 before Phase 4 could begin.

That would be the best case scenario.

Regardless, odds for beginning the season on time are not favorable.

With that said, discussion about viable options are taking place.

There is a Football Advisory Committee that has been meeting and getting feedback from coaches across the state and there have been a few plans presented according to Cook.

One of them is to switch spring and fall sports completely or put spring first, fall second and winter sports third.

Bonine has already said that flipping athletic seasons wasn’t an option as of now.

“I think he (Bonine) is waiting until after next week before he makes any kind of decisions,” said Cook. “Until he finds out how much longer we will be in Phase 2.”

Should the state remain in Phase 2, Bonine may have no choice than to flip the seasons.

“I think he’s starting to realize that we may not have another option,” said Cook. “We’re playing baseball and softball now so why not let them just start their seasons when school starts if we would have to. Which it may come to that, we don’t know.

“But I think he’s waiting until next week before he pulls the trigger on anything.”

As for Cook, whether football is played in the fall, winter or spring, it doesn’t really matter, just as long as the kids play.

“I’m for a plan that allows each sport to have some type of season, no matter when it is,” said Cook.

“If we have to give up a few weeks here or there, then we do that.

“I think we will all have to give something, whether it’s switching seasons or giving up several weeks of playing. I think we all make a sacrifice so that every sport can have their season and play games.”