LHSAA to move forward with high school football season

Clarification on the 2020 prep football season finally came down the pipe on Friday and it was music to the ears of everyone involved.

“It seems like we got the go-ahead to try to get prepared to try and have a season,” said Notre Dame coach Lewis Cook. “They are talking about us not worrying about what phase we are and they are going to let us practice and get ready to play in October so that was good.”

After a week of behind the scenes work by legislators, the attorney general’s office, the Governor’s office, the LHSAA and education groups, LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine told the House Education Committee that he will make a recommendation to the executive committee to start playing football on Oct. 8.

The LHSAA executive committee meets on Wednesday and will vote on Bonine’s recommendation, which is expected to pass with ease.

“If everything goes as planned, I would anticipate we could put football players in full gear and start contact, because those young men have been in helmets and shoulder pads for six weeks. They’re ready to put on the lower gear and get after it,” said Bonine.

“It’s been a long time coming, but patience has paid off and I do not see any delay in why we would not start football on the scheduled date of Oct. 8, 9, 10.”

While nothing will be official until the Wednesday vote, things look pretty good for football being played.

While the LHSAA’s original plan is to start the season on Oct. 8, Cook says that could change.

If Bonine’s proposal passes as expected, teams could begin full contact drills late this week and the possibility of a scrimmage as well as a jamboree is still on the table.

Cook, however, hopes it’s one or the other- a scrimmage or a jamboree -and that the LHSAA vote to move the start date up a week.

“The question now is do we start on Oct. 1 and 2 and have a five-week playoff or do we start on Oct. 8 and 9 and have a four-week playoff?” said Cook.

The original plan is to start Oct. 8 against regularly scheduled Week 3 opponents and play an eight-game regular season. The playoffs would be condensed from five weeks to four with the state championships being played between Christmas and New Years.

In that scenario, playoff brackets would be cut in half and consist of only 16 teams instead of 32 and the bi-district round would be eliminated as everyone would start in the regional round.

“If we start on Oct. 8, it will be a four-week playoff because they are talking about the finals being right after Christmas; so you eliminate 16 teams and you are killing a whole week of playoffs,” said Cook. “To have 13 weeks, five of playoffs, you have to start on Oct. 2.”

Given the option, Cook would be all for having jamborees at the end of this month.

That is mainly due to the fact that jamborees help transition the kids into the regular season.

“When you play in a jamboree, you play half of a game, which doesn’t happen in a scrimmage,” said Cook. “It helps you acclimate yourself to be ready for 48 minutes.”

Another reason Cook favors the jamboree over a scrimmage is because of the financial gain for the programs involved.

“At least the school can make some money with a jamboree,” said Cook. “You don’t make anything with a scrimmage.

“There have been discussions about having both or one or the other. Personally, I say just give us one or the other and then let’s start playing games.”

Dome is Home

For this year, at least, the Prep Classic will return to the Mercedes Benz Superdome in full force.

All five classes and the four divisions will compete for their respective state titles in the Big Easy beginning on Dec. 26-28.

Last year, Class 1A through 5A played their state title games in the dome while the divisions played at neutral sites.

Fan Friendly

Plans for spectators for all sports are still to be finalized, but it is possible that football could tentatively allow 50 percent occupancy. Volleyball will be allowed to have a total of 50 spectators for its games this week.