LHSAA moving forward with return of high school football

The wait is finally over.

The LHSAA executive committee Wednesday unanimously approved a plan to move forward with football contact drills and its 2020 football season regardless of what coronavirus reopening phase Louisiana is in.

On Thursday, Gov. John Bell Edwards announced the state will be moving into phase 3 today.

Executive Director Eddie Bonine’s proposal to move forward Wednesday passed by a 22-1 vote.

Although the proposal was expected to pass, it was a huge sigh of relief once the vote was finally announced.

“First of all, it’s great because it makes you feel like you haven’t done anything for nothing,” said CHS coach Jeptha Wall of his team’s preparation up to this point. “I’m excited because I think that we are prepared as can be with the restrictions that we’re under.

“But it’s good. I think we needed this. The kids needed it and the community is going to need it. You will be able to watch something other than a rerun now.”

Notre Dame coach Lewis Cook is just glad to see things starting to get back to normal.

“Everybody was speculating on this or that, but it’s nice to have something definite,” said Cook. “Here’s the plan and let’s go.”

Originally, Bonine’s plan was to begin the 2020 prep football season Oct. 8-10 with teams playing an 8-game regular season. In that plan, non-select schools would play only a 4-week playoff season with a bracket of 16 teams.

The new proposal that was passed still has teams playing an 8-week regular season, but it moved the start date to Oct. 1-3, enabling a full playoff bracket with 32 teams and five weeks of postseason play.

“I am really surprised that they went ahead and put a full playoff system in there, but I’m glad they did,” said Wall.

Moving the season up a week was something that Cook had predicted earlier in the week.

“I thought the best thing for the kids was for us to give them as many games as we could,” said Cook. “Eight games and five weeks of playoffs gives you that and for the kids, that’s the best thing.”

The decision to move the season up one week came after discussion with Tulane Dr. Gre Stewart, who leads the LSHAA’s sports medicine advisory committee. Stewart said he normally advocates 21 days for football players to acclimate to heat and contact, but he changed his guidance to 10 to 14 days.

Cook says that the plan is not much different than a regular year.

“Normally you go a whole week in pads before the scrimmage week, so that’s pretty much how it’s shaking out now,” said Cook. “In fact, you get a few more days this way than in a normal year. But everybody’s been doing something for a month now, so I think we should be okay.”

Wall recalls his playing days back in the 1980s when practice in pads was an everyday occurrence.

“Things have changed since I was a young kid when we practiced in pads every day,” said Wall. “Now it’s been more of situational type stuff, practices and trying to limit the contact for the most part to lessen the injuries. But I think the acclimation period is enough time to be ready for Oct. 2.”

As far as attendance is concerned, the LHSAA is still working on a plan that could allow up to 50 percent occupancy at games.

“We are fortunate that we have a large stadium and although we’d love to pack (the fans) in there, we really never do,” said Wall. “The problem is going to be what you do with the visitors because most of the time, the visitors side is a bit smaller than the home side.

“But I’m glad that they are giving us something because you have expenses to cover. With officials and everything else that goes into it like security and cleanup, you’re going to spend $2,500 or better. It’s a pretty penny to host a high school football game.

Cook echoed Wall’s sentiments.

“Gardiner Memorial Stadium probably seats 3,000 people so to have 1,500 on the home side and 400 on the visitors side, I don’t see where that’s going to put us in a bind,” said Cook. “And our first two road games (Comeaux and Kaplan), both of those have pretty good-sized visitor sections, so I think we’ll be good.”

While the LHSAA’s plan allowed teams to begin full contact practice yesterday, Wall said his team won’t fully gear up until next week at the earliest.

“We’re still making sure we have all our stuff together in our school district and we’re having to have a plan together for possibly starting Monday or Tuesday with full pads,” said Wall.

The Pios didn’t gear up in full pads on Thursday, but Cook said his team was going to be a bit more physical than normal.

“We are going out in helmets and shoulder pads,” said Cook. “We won’t be full, but we will have some contact, which will be the first time.

“Next week will be a full week in pads. It should be a pretty legit week.”

The Gents will get their first taste of live action on Friday, Sept. 25 when they welcome Church Point for a scrimmage at Gardiner Memorial Stadium.

The Pios will also get a dress rehearsal ahead of their season opener when they travel to Lafayette on Sept. 24 for their annual controlled scrimmage at St. Thomas More.