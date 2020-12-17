LHSAA releases 2020 Prep Classic schedule

The schedule for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Prep Classic at Turpin Stadium has been set.

The association announced the dates and times for the nine-game slate of state championship football games Tuesday afternoon. All games will be played at the longtime home of the Northwestern State football team in the middle of NSU’s campus.

The four-day football festival features three days with two games apiece and one three-game day.

The first game kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, starting with a doubleheader that also includes a 6 p.m. matchup. That same schedule will be in place Tuesday, Dec. 29, and Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Monday’s schedule starts at 11 a.m. and follows with a 3 p.m. and a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

The matchups for the four select championships (Divisions I-IV) are set while the non-select (Classes 1-5A) will play their semifinal matchups this weekend. Tickets will be made available after all matchups are decided.

Once tickets go on sale they can be purchased online at www.NSUTickets.com. For more information, contact the Northwestern State Athletics Ticket Office at 318-357-4268.

Per Louisiana COVID-19 guidelines, NSU and the LHSAA will limit capacity to 25 percent in all seating areas, including the west side lower and upper decks, as well as the east side. Fans will be required to wear a mask upon entering Turpin Stadium and are encouraged to continue wearing the mask during game action, in addition to maintaining social distancing in the seating areas.

The LHSAA relocated the Prep Classic from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans to Northwestern State because of what the organization termed COVID-19 capacity restrictions, financial responsibilities and risk of cancelation.

2020 LHSAA Prep Classic Schedule

Sunday, Dec. 27

1 p.m. – Class 2A championship

6 p.m. – Division I championship

Byrd vs. Catholic-Baton Rouge

Monday, Dec. 28

11 a.m. – Class 1A championships

3 p.m. – Division III championship

Lafayette Christian vs. St. Charles

7:30 p.m. – Division II championship

De La Salle vs. St. Thomas More

Tuesday, Dec. 29

1 p.m. – Division IV championship

Calvary Baptist vs. Ouachita Christian

6 p.m. – Class 4A championship

Wednesday, Dec. 30

1 p.m. – Class 3A championship

6 p.m. – Class 5A championship