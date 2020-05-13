LHSAA sets conference call to discuss high school sports within Phase 1 of Louisiana’s reopening

On Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the stay at home order will be lifted for the state on Friday and Louisiana will begin Phase 1 of Louisiana’s COVID-19 reopening.

The big question now is how that will effect high school athletics moving forward.

LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine was in touch with is organization’s officers following Edwards’ press conference and the LHSAA executive committee will conduct a conference call today in an attempt to hammer out a game plan.

Bonine also said he is scheduled to speak with Louisiana Department of Education officials today as well.

“Since the governor’s briefing, I have spoken with the LHSAA president (David Federico of Ecole Classique) and vice president (Rusty Farrar of Simsboro),” Bonine said in a text statement. “An LHSAA EC (executive committee) conference call has been scheduled to discus Phase 1...dos, don’ts, cans and can’ts, ect.”

Unlike other state athletic associations, the LHSAA does not govern summer activities such as summer leagues. However, the LHSAA can interpret parameters for offseason training and other matters.