LHSAA splits upcoming basketball state tournaments between three sites

The landscape of high school sports in continuously changing, especially now with COVID-19 still a huge concern.

Just over a week ago, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association cancelled the remainder of the regular season for wrestling due to the pandemic, although the plans are still to have the state tournament later this month.

Late last week, the LHSAA sent out a memo that announced the alteration of the upcoming state basketball tournament as well.

Last year, the boys and girls tournament was held in Lake Charles at Burton Coliseum. This year, due to safety concerns, the boys and girls tournaments will be split between three sites.

Burton Coliseum will play host to half of the girls semifinals, half of the boys semifinals and all of the boys championship games.

The other half of the boys semifinals contests will be played in Lafayette at the Cajundome

The second half of the girls semifinal games will be played at Southeastern Louisiana’s University Center in Hammond, as will every girls championship game.

The girls semifinals games are slated for March 1-3 with the championship games set for March 4-6.

The boys semifinal games will be played March 8-10, with the finals slated for March 11-13.

Four games will be played at each site per day, starting at noon. Other games will be scheduled at 2:30 p.m., 5 and 7:30.

In 2020, select schools played their semifinal and championship games on the higher seed’s home court. This year, the select schools will join the non-selects for the state tournament.

With seven classes and five divisions competing for championships,using three separate venues was a must.

The longer break between games will allow arenas to be emptied and cleaned between games.

Clearing the venue in between games and having to pay to re-enter should also ensure that fans of the teams playing get a chance to attend.

Much like regular season games, fans at the state tournament will have their temperature checked at the door and social distancing will be encouraged.

The semifinals will be grouped by class/division, with the semifinals of each class/division played back-to-back at the same site. Each team will have two days off between the semifinal and the final.

Where they rank

Below are where the Acadia Parish boys and girls basketball teams rank in the Power Ratings as of Tuesday afternoon.

Boys Basketball

Class 4A

School Rec. PR

Rayne 2-9 No. 47

Class 3A

Crowley 10-4 No. 10

Iota 14-7 No. 20

Church Point 3-9 No. 47

Class B

Midland 11-20 No. 21

Division III

Notre Dame 12-2 No. 3

Division V

Northside 8-23 No. 8

Girls Basketball

Class 4A

Rayne 3-6 No. 25

Class 3A

Iota 12-7 No. 8

Crowley 10-4 No. 15

Church Point 11-12 No. 23

Class B

Midland 9-12 No. 7

Division III

Notre Dame 7-10 No. 9

The girls playoff pairing will be announced Feb. 15 and first round playoff games will begin on Feb. 18. The boys playoff pairings will be released on Feb. 22 with first round games beginning Feb. 26.