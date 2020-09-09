Locals fare well at STM Cougar XC Relay

The 2020 prep cross country season kicked off last Saturday for both Notre Dame and Midland and while it wasn’t your typical cross country meet, both Pios coach Tony Olinger and Rebels coach Brad Sievers both left pleased.

“Any type of competition is good,” said Olinger of the relay event where each member of a four-person team ran 1 3/4 miles in a meet hosted by St. Thomas More.

“We’ve been practicing, hoping that we would have a season, but it’s hard to tell where you stand until you get into a race situation because the adrenaline is pumping and you have other athletes around you.”

The meet was a tuneup for teams as they head into the normal three-mile competitions this week.

“It was good to get out there and let the kids kind of get their feet wet,” said Sievers. “It’s been five months so everyone was excited to kind of shake out the cobwebs.”

Midland’s boys team, consisting of Steven Habetz, Phoenix Robinson, Carson Armentor and Copeland Schwinn finished third in the 14-team field in the team standings.

The impressive showing came against traditional powers ESA and Westminster, who finished first and second, respectively.

The Rebels gave the two a run for their money, coming in about six seconds behind defending Class B state champion ESA.

The Rebels actually led after the first two legs of the event, but a bad exchange in the third leg caused them the lead.

“I thought the boys ran really well,” said Sievers. “Steven Habetz is a first year runner and he probably had the best performance of the day. His first mile was probably around 5:40; so for this time of the year, that’s pretty good.”

Habetz led off the first leg and ran stride for stride with ESA and Phoenix Robinson also ran a solid second leg to maintain a slim lead.

A bad exchange on the third leg gave the eventual champions (ESA) about a 10-step lead.

“I’m just really excited about how the boys ran,” said Sievers. “It was just good to knock off the cobwebs and let the kids get used to racing again.”

The Lady Rebels also fared well in a stacked field of eight teams and finished fifth in the team standings.

ESA, also the defending state champions on the girls side, won the meet and were followed by Teurlings, St. Thomas More and Westminster.

“I thought the girls could have run a little bit better, but I thought we had a good day,” said Sievers of the team of Peyton Sievers, Marlie Boudreaux, Kadence Hargrove and Gracie Miller. “But we were up against some pretty stiff competition. All the girls ran pretty strong legs.”

Notre Dame’s boys team of Reid Thomas, Jude Hebert, John Rivette and Hayden Thomas ran well, but for some reason, weren’t listed in the team standings.

Hebert posted the best overall time for the Pios during his leg (11:50). Thomas was next with a time of 14:21.

On the girls side, Notre Dame had just two runners running independently: Mackenzie Olinger and Jillian Moody.

Olinger covered her part of the relay in a time of 12:34 and Moody posted a time of 12:56.

“Overall, I thought we ran well,” said coach Olinger. “There was some elite competition out there that are competing for state championships every year and there are some teams that just go out there to have fun.

“I think we’re more competitive than most, but we just have to keep improving as the season goes on.”

Midland and Notre Dame return to action on Saturday when they compete in the Catholic High meet at the Pepperplex in New Iberia.