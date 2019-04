CLASS 5A Bidistrict (1) Sam Houston 10, (32) Covington 1 (17) Sulphur 11, (16) Dutchtown 3 (24) Captain Shreve 14, (9) Central-BR 9 (8) Walker ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Acadia Parish, LA. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!