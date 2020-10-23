LSWA High School Football Rankings
Class 5A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. Acadiana (7) 3-0 106 1
2. Rummel (1) 2-0 98 2
3. Zachary 2-0 81 4
4. Brother Martin (1) 3-0 69 6
5. Ruston 3-0 65 7
6. Catholic-BR 1-2 63 3
7. John Curtis 1-2 59 5
8. West Monroe 2-1 48 8
9. Scotlandville 3-0 38 9
10. Byrd 3-0 23 NR
Others receiving votes: Haughton 16, Destrehan 10, Alexandria 8, Mandeville 7, East St. John 6, East Ascension 2, Jesuit 2, Dutchtown 1.
Class 4A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. Karr (5) 3-0 104 1
2. St. Thomas More (4) 3-0 103 2
3. Carencro 3-0 89 3
4. Northwood-Shreve 3-0 79 5
5. Warren Easton 2-1 68 6
6. Minden 3-0 56 10
7. Neville 1-2 53 4
8. Huntington 3-0 35 NR
9. Westgate 2-1 33 NR
10. Tioga 2-1 22 8
Others receiving votes: Leesville 20, Eunice 18, Assumption 15, DeRidder 4, North DeSoto 2.
Class 3A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. De La Salle (5) 3-0 100 1
2. St. James (2) 2-1 97 2
3. Madison Prep (2) 3-0 93 3
4. University High 2-1 79 4
5. Sterlington 2-1 73 5
6. Lake Charles Prep 2-0 62 6
7. Union Parish 3-0 60 7
8. Jennings 3-0 45 8
9. McDonogh 35 2-1 28 NR
10. Green Oaks 2-1 26 9
Others receiving votes: St. Louis 18, Marksville 7, E.D. White 7, Kaplan 5, Loyola 2.
Class 2A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. Ferriday (5) 3-0 104 1
2. Lafayette Christian (2) 1-1 95 2
3. Many (1) 3-0 86 3
4. Newman (1) 3-0 79 4
5. St. Charles 3-0 71 5
6. Notre Dame 3-0 66 6
7. Episcopal-BR 3-0 51 8
8. Amite 1-1 47 7
9. Mangham 3-0 42 9
10. Red River 2-1 29 NR
Others receiving votes: Dunham 18, Kentwood 10, Ascension Episcopal 2, Kinder 2, Catholic-New Iberia 1, General Trass 1.
Class 1A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. Ouachita Christian (9) 2-0 108 1
2. Oak Grove 3-0 93 3
3. Haynesville 3-0 88 4
4. Calvary Baptist 1-2 83 2
5. Riverside Academy 3-0 67 5
6. Ascension Catholic 2-0 56 8
7. Vermilion Catholic 2-0 51 9
8. East Iberville 3-0 36 10
9. Cedar Creek 3-0 33 NR
10. Catholic-PC 1-2 30 6
Others receiving votes: Logansport 25, Opelousas Cath. 21, Oberlin 4, Country Day 4.