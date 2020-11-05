LSWA Week 6 Prep Football Polls

Class 5A

School 1st rec pts prev

1, Acadiana (8) 5-0 96 1

2, Brother Martin 5-0 87 2

3, Zachary 4-0 74 3

4, Rummel 3-1 68 4

5, John Curtis 3-2 52 6

6, West Monroe 3-1 50 7

7, Catholic 3-2 44 5

8, Ruston 4-1 43 8

9, Scotlandville 5-0 39 9

10, Byrd 5-0 23 10

Others receiving votes: Destrehan 15, Haughton 12, St. Augustine 11, Alexandria 1, Lafayette 1.

Class 4A

School 1st rec pts prev

1, STM (8) 5-0 98 2

2, Carencro 5-0 84 3

3, Karr 3-1 78 1

4, Northwood-Shr. 5-0 70 4

5, Warren Easton 4-1 61 5

6, Neville 3-2 59 7

7, Tioga 4-1 41 8

8, Bastrop 4-1 31 9

9, Minden 4-1 27 6

10, Assumption 3-2 26 NR

Others receiving votes: Eunice 24, Westgate 13, Huntington 9, Leesville 4, DeRidder 3.

Class 3A

School 1st rec pts prev

1, De La Salle (6) 4-0 92 1

2, Madison Prep (2) 4-0 87 3

3, University 4-1 77 4

4, Union Parish 5-0 66 5

5, Lake Charles Prep 4-0 65 6

6, St. James 3-2 56 2

7, Jennings 5-0 51 7

8, Sterlington 3-2 40 9

9, Green Oaks 4-1 37 8

10, E.D. White 4-1 23 NR

Others receiving votes: Marksville 11, Donaldsonville 5, Church Point 4, Booker T. Washington-NO 3, McDonogh 35 1, Carroll 1.

Class 2A

School 1st rec pts prev

1, Ferriday (7) 5-0 94 1

2, Lafayette Christian 3-1 84 2

3, Many (1) 77 5-0 3

4, Newman 5-0 72 4

5, Episcopal 5-0 55 7

6, St. Charles 4-1 53 6

7, Notre Dame 4-1 52 5

8, Amite 2-1 38 8

9, Mangham 5-0 36 9

10, Red River 4-1 31 10

Others receiving votes: Kinder 11, Kentwood 10, Dunham 6, Port Allen 5.

Class 1A

School 1st rec pts prev

1, Oak Grove (6) 5-0 92 2

2, Haynesville (1) 5-0 86 3

3, Ouachita Christ. (1) 4-1 80 1

4, Calvary 3-2 75 4

5, Ascension Catholic 4-0 57 6

6, Vermilion Catholic 4-0 52 7

7, Riverside Academy 4-1 46 5

8, East Iberville 5-0 41 8

9, Logansport 3-0 33 10

10, Catholic-PC 3-2 29 9

Others receiving votes: Opelousas Catholic 12, Oberlin 10, Cedar Creek 7, St. Frederick 2, Country Day 2.