McNees erupts for 32 points in Pios’ victory over Vermilion Catholic

Parker McNees continued his hot streak on Saturday by putting up a game-high 32 points to help lead the Notre Dame Pios to a 64-60 victory over Vermilion Catholic.

The Pios improved to 13-3 overall with the victory.

The Eagles, ranked No. 9 in Division IV, fell to 14-8.

Early on, it was the Eagles who bolted out to an early lead (18-12) after the hosts knocked down four 3-pointers in the opening frame.

The Pios rallied back in the second frame thanks to 10 points from McNees and four from Nick Swacker that helped the guests take a slim 30-27 edge entering the break.

The game remained tight in the third quarter with the two teams trading baskets through the frame.

There were eight lead changes in the fourth quarter.

McNees’ 3-pointer with just under four minutes remaining put the Pios up for good at 55-54.

The Pios outscored the Eagles 9-6 from there to close out the game. McNees scored nine of the Pios final 11 points, including four clutch free throws in the final 18 seconds.

McNees added eight rebounds, four assists and one steal to his 32-point performance.

Christian McNees also scored in double figures with 10 points. He had five rebounds.

Zach Lamm added eight points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals, Swacker had six points and 13 rebounds and Teddy Menard had four points and six assists. Chris Schmid rounded out the Pios’ offense with three points.

The Pios return to action on Thursday when they play host to Welsh.