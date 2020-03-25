Midland’s Habetz, Boudreaux earn All-District honors

Lizzy Habetz was the sparkplug for the Midland Lady Rebels’ basketball team for the better part of the last two years.

The senior guard may be small in stature, but she has played well above her 5-foot-2 frame and league coaches took notice of all of her accomplishments by naming her to the 7-B All-District first team that was recently released.

Habetz, who poured in 17 points in a 65-44 upset victory over Lacassine on Jan. 24, averaged 12.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game during league play. She also had 1.3 assists.

Habetz and the Lady Rebels went 3-3 in district play in a competitive league that included No. 2 Hathaway, No. 6 Lacassine and No. 16 Bell City.

The Lady Rebels earned the No. 8 seed in the Class B playoffs and knocked off No. 25 Converse (64-41) and No. 9 Monterey (71-43) in the first two rounds before falling to No. 1 and eventual state champion Fairview (69-53) in the quarterfinals.

Lacassine and Hathaway shared the top honors on the team.

Lacassine’s Vanessa Duhe was named the Most Valuable Player and Hathaway’s Courtnee Young was tabbed as the Coach of the Year.

Duhe, a junior guard, averaged a double-double during league play with 11.7 points and 11. 2 rebounds per game. She helped lead the Lady Cardinals to the Class B semifinals where they fell to Hathaway, 65-55.

Young guided the Lady Hornets to a 5-1 mark in league play to win the district championship and her squad went 31-6 overall, finishing as the state runnerup in Class B after a 65-55 loss to No. 1 Hathaway just over two weeks ago.

Lacassine’s Krissy Broxton, a junior, also earned first-team honors after averaging 16.3 points, 4.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Hathaway also landed two players on the first unit in sophomore Chloe Guidry and eighth-grader Madison Suire.

Guidry averaged 16 points and five rebounds and Suire had 12 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Midland senior point guard Emma Boudreaux was named to the second-team after averaging 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Boudreaux was joined on the second unit by Bell City juniors Katherine Leonards (13.2 points, 10 rebounds) and Emma Merrit (10.2 points, 11.3 rebounds), Lacassine freshman Sydnie Cooley (11.5 points, 5.7 rebounds) and Hathaway junior Gabby Whitman (10 points, 7 rebounds).

Midland senior Jacklyn Sims was named to the All-Defensive team along with Hathaway’s Lainey Marshall and Brea Baca White, Bell City’s Kate Leonards and Lacassine’s Haylie Hoffpauir.

Honorable mentions included Midland’s Hailey Seaux, Sage Wimberly and Ravyn Miguez; Lacassine’s Makeela Freeman and Haylie Hoffpauir and Bell City’s Claire Leonards.