Midland’s Habetz earns Class B All-State honors

With four senior starters during their 2019-20 girls prep basketball season, the Midland Lady Rebels were loaded with not only experience, but talent.

One of those starters, however, stood out among the rest.

Senior guard Lizzy Habetz was a guiding force for the Lady Rebels, helping her team advance all the way to the Class B quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.

Her efforts didn’t go unnoticed either.

Habetz was recently tabbed as an honorable mention on the Class B All-State team that was selected by members of the Louisiana Sportswriter’s Association.

A 5-foot-4 speedster with a motor that doesn’t quit, Habetz averaged 12.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists during league play en route to being named to the 7-B All-District first-team a week ago.

The LSU-Alexandria commit scored in double figures nearly every game and had her best performance of the season against Hicks where she dropped in 23 points, logged eight rebounds and collected three steals.

During a four-game stretch in five days, Habetz scored 75 points - games against Sam Houston, DeRidder, Merryville and Hicks from Dec. 3-7.

Headlining the Class C All-State teams were Fairview’s Rylee Jinks and Doyline’s Decari Markray who were chosen as the Most Outstanding Players on the girls and boys squads, respectively.

Jinks, a junior, averaged 14 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and five steals per game to help lead Fairview to its first girls championship since 2014.

The championship was Fairview’s 12th in the school’s history.

Doyline senior Markray averaged 21.6 points and 9.7 rebounds a game and led his team to a huge win in overtime over top-ranked Simsboro in the Class B championship game, one where he had 26 points and 26 rebounds.

Hathaway’s Courtnee Hollins-Young and Michael Normand of Doyline were selected as the Coach of the Year winners.

Hollins-Young, a former Miss Basketball who prepped at Fairview, guided Hathaway to the title championship game.

Normand, who also is the Doyline girls coach, won his first state championship as a coach.

Runnels’ Ben Young also was considered for the boys Coach of the Year honor after guiding his team to a Division V runner-up finish in the last year of the school’s existence.

The girls first team included Hathaway’s Chloey Guidry (16 ppg), Lacassine’s Vanessa Duhe (11.7 ppg), Florien’s Gracie Sylvia (13.3 ppg) and Fairview’s Maggie Manuel (20.8 ppg,).

The boys first team also included 2019 Class B Outstanding Player Garrett Edwards of Pitkin (32 ppg, 13 rpg), the Simsboro duo of Kalep Crane (23 ppg) and Jakemin Abbey (18.5 ppg, 10 rpg) and J.S. Clark’s Shaquay Hunt (23 ppg, 8 rpg).

Stanley’s McKayla Williams (28.7 ppg), Zwolle’s Savanna Robertson (10.9 ppg), Holden’s Jaycee Hughes (17 ppg), Fairview’s Laynie Jinks (15.6 ppg) and University Academy’s Jordyn Semones (16 ppg) make up the girls second team.

The boys second team included Hathaway’s Colby Augustine (21.5 ppg), Zwolle’s Kobe Montgomery (21.8 ppg), Runnels’ sophomore Collin Coates (17.5 ppg), Doyline’s Jamaria Clark (17.2 ppg) and Stanley’s Jacobi Forte (19.2 ppg).