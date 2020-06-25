Morris, Molbert join Rayne High coaching staff

With the departure of two coaches in the spring, second-year Rayne High head coach Kaine Guidry found himself in a bit of a pickle.

However, it didn’t take him long to fill those voids and he did so with a pair of familiar faces to the Acadia Parish area.

Donavon Morris was hired to take over the Wolves’ basketball program and handle some football duties and Jacob Molbert returns to take over the wrestling program as well as coach Guidry’s defensive line.

Morris, a 2010 graduate of Crowley High, coached with Guidry during his final season at CHS before both departed the school in 2018; Guidry took his first head football coaching job at Rayne and Morris took his first head basketball job at Breaux Bridge.

Morris, who also coached at Hammond Magnet High School after graduating from Southeastern University, takes over the Wolves basketball program after the departure of Darrell Caesar.

“Donavon and I worked together my last year at Crowley High and he’s a guy that is ready and willing to do whatever it takes to help the team,” said Guidry of Morris. “He was at Breaux Bridge last year coaching three sports and getting paid for one.

“To have him in that head basketball role, which is a coveted position in Rayne, it’s a good fit. It’s a good hire. He’s a good, young mind that’s willing to learn and work and I’m excited about him.”

For Molbert, who was a standout football player at both Notre Dame and Louisiana Lafayette, it will be his second stint at Rayne.

Molbert was on staff with the Wolves one season prior to Guidry’s hiring, but he left to become the athletic director at Rayne Catholic.

“I actually coached Jacob in my first year at Notre Dame in 2009 so I was very familiar with him,” said Guidry of Molbert. “He’s always been very dedicated and a hard worker and just a pleasure to be around.

“He just had that motor and mentality of hard work all of the time and I think that brings everybody together.”

Molbert will also be Rayne’s strength and conditioning coach in the weight room.

In addition to coaching the defensive line, he will be Rayne’s special teams coordinator and will work closely with defensively coordinator Randy Judice.