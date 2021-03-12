NCS Lady Warriors dominate in tourney action

The Northside Christian Lady Warriors flexed their offensive muscles at the Acadiana High School Tournament over the weekend by belting out 59 hits and scoring 52 runs in four games.

The onslaught translated into victories over Westminster, Catholic of New Iberia, Northlake Christian and Lacassine.

Of their 59 hits, 20 went for extra bases, including four home runs. The Lady Warriors posted a team batting average of .483 over the four-game stretch.

NCS opened up tournament play with an 11-1 victory over Westminster in a five-inning contest that was halted due to the mercy rule.

The Lady Warriors turned right around and knocked off Catholic of New Iberia in six innings, 12-1.

On Saturday, the Lady Warriors cruised to a 15-5 victory over Northlake Christian and defeated Lacassine, 14-0.

Against Lacassine, the Lady Warriors led just 2-0 after three innings before exploding for 12 runs on 10 hits, two walks and two errors in the fourth.

Kelsey Broussard was the leader for the Lady Warriors over the weekend, with 10 hits, including five doubles and one triple. She also drove in six runs.

Makenzie Droddy and Kamrie Breaux followed closely with nine and eight hits, respectively. Both players logged a home run and drove in seven runs. Droddy also had a triple.

Brileigh Newman added seven hits (2 doubles) and drove in three runs; Kinsley Foreman (double, home run, 4RBI) and Kate Daigle (2 double, triple, home run, 5 RBI) each had six hits and Riley Armstrong collected five hits and three RBI.

Rory Thibodeaux and Mackenzie Credeur rounded out the Lady Warriors’ offense with four hits each. Thibodeaux doubled twice and drove in three runs and Credeur had one double and four RBI.

Morgan Louviere picked up all four victories in the circle. Overall, she allowed seven runs, four earned, on 18 hits and five walks. She struck out 21 through 18 innings.

The Lady Warriors return to action today with a road contest at Plainview High School.