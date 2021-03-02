NCS Warriors upend University Academy Lions

Jagger Thibodeaux knocked down four shots from beyond the arc and scored a team-high 17 points Friday to help lead the Northside Christian Warriors to a 60-45 victory over University Academy of Central La. in the regional round of the Division V state playoffs.

The victory sent the Warriors (9-26) into a quarterfinal tilt at No. 1 seed Jehovah-Jireh. That date and time for that contest had not been agreed upon as of press time.

Jehovah-Jireh, the three-time defending Division V champions, enters the quarterfinal round with a record of 17-14.

On Friday, Thibodeaux pumped in three of his long balls in the first half, helping the Warriors forge a comfortable 25-14 lead at the break.

“We came out and played well,” said NCS coach Glenn Daigle, whose starters had missed a total of 28 days during the regular season due to COVID-19 issues. “We were mentally prepared and our offense was clicking really well.

“Jagger is just a natural shooter and when we run the offense like we should, he gets looks and tonight, he knocked them down.”

Caleb Hanks added eight points in the first half and Landon Istre had four.

Thibodeaux, who led the Warriors with 17 points, scored six more points in the third quarter and the lead ballooned to 43-25.

The Lions went on to outscore the Warriors 20-17 in the final frame.

In all, the Warriors had seven players contribute points, including three in double figures.

Hanks followed Thibodeaux with 11 points and 18 rebounds and Istre added 10 points. Jake Morgan added seven points, Carson Tweedel scored six, Garrett Kidder had five and Joseph Woods finished with five.

“This was a total team win,” said Daigle. “We played seven guys and everyone contributed in one way or another.

“Considering what we’ve been through, it’s good to see the guys gel like that.”