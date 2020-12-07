NCS's Droddy, Gaspard, Louviere sign letters of intent

PHOTO SUBMITTED

Northside Christian standouts, first row from left, Makenzie Droddy, Kelsey Gaspard and Morgan Louviere, recently signed national letters of intent to continue their academic and softball careers at the collegiate level. Droddy inked with UAB, Gaspard signed with McNeese State and Louviere is headed to Angelina Junior College. Also on hand for the signing ceremony were, back row from left, NCS coaches Brenda Justice, Randy Guidry, Ryan Hanagriff and Renae Stanford.