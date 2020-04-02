New shelter at home date delays LHSAA decision on spring seasons

Governor John Bel Edwards’ decision to extend Louisiana’s shelter at home order until April 30 means schools will not reopen anytime soon.

But LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine reiterated that there will be no snap judgment on when or if is association will resume its sports seasons.

In an email, Bonine pointed to the LHSAA’s executive committee meeting set for April 7-8 that will be conducted remotely.

“If and/or when a decision is made on the continuation of any LHSAA sanctioned athletics for the remainder of he 2019-20 school year, it will not be taken lightly and discussion will be done corroboratively with a tremendous amount of concern by LHSAA staff and the executive committee,” said Bonine. “As you are aware, the governor did extend the order. Implications on the LHSAA are simply put...delays discussion on establishing any date or dates for reconvening of spring sports seasons and/or postseason.”

LHSAA sports were suspended in mid March in conjunction with the initial shelter at home order. Its bowling championships and a pilot program for bass fishing were scheduled for this weekend.