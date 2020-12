Northside Christian Tournament

Thursday, December 10

Crowley vs. DeRidder, 4 p.m.

Iota vs. Comeaux, 5:20 p.m.

Northside Christian vs. Welsh, 6:40 p.m.

Crowley vs. St. Edmund, 8 p.m.

Friday, December 11

Northside Christian vs. St. Edmund, 4 p.m.

Crowley vs. Vinton, 5:20 p.m.

Iota vs. North Vermilion, 6:40 p.m.

Kaplan vs. DeRidder, 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 12

Northside Christian vs. Kaplan, 10 a.m.

DeRidder vs. Comeaux, 11:20 a.m.

ESA vs. Iota, 12:40 p.m.

Northside Christian vs. Vinton, 2 p.m.

North Vermilion vs. St. Edmund, 3:20 p.m.

ESA vs. Welsh, 4:40 p.m.