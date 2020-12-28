Notre Dame begins tourney play Monday

The Notre Dame Pios will look to extend their current four-game winning streak this week when they begin play in the St. Edmund Holiday Classic on Monday.

The Pios, who are averaging just shy of 62 points per game, will take on Vermilion Catholic Monday at 4 p.m. in their tournament opener.

The Eagles enter the contest at 2-1 and are coming off a 46-43 victory over tournament host St. Edmund. St. Edmund handed Notre Dame a 70-59 setback in their season opener.

Since that loss, the Pios have logged two victories over Sacred Heart of Ville Platte, a win over Centerville and most recently, a 72-53 win over Northside Christian.

A victory for the Pios would send them to a 1:30 p.m. winners bracket contest on Tuesday against either Mamou or South Cameron.

A loss would have them playing in an elimination game at noon on Tuesday.

The Iota Bulldogs and the Northside Christian Warriors are also in the tournament.

The Bulldogs open tournament play Monday at 10 a.m. against Eunice while the Warriors take on Westminster at 11:30 a.m.

The winners of those two games will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday while the losers are slated to play at 9 a.m.

In girls competition, the Lady Pios are the only local team slated to play in the tournament.

The Lady Pios will take on Opelousas Catholic Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Their only other game will be against host St. Edmund on Wednesday, also at 3 p.m.