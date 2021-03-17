Notre Dame, Church Point excel at Breaux Bridge Crawfish Relays

The Notre Dame Pios and Church Point Bears each got stellar performances from their athletes and scored impressive finishes in competition at the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Relays last Friday.

Joe Pommier had the highest finish for the Pios with a runnerup showing in the javelin (157-0) to help lead Notre Dame to a sixth-place showing in the boys team standings.

Church Point, which finished seventh in the boys field of 12 teams, was led by Trevon Wheeler’s winning time of 10.75 in the 100-meter dash.

Notre Dame’s Zach Satchell logged a third-place finish in the triple jump (41-3) and Luke LeBlanc was third in the pole vault (11-0).

Maryn Bertrand also had a third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (51.43) for the Bears.

In girls action, Notre Dame finished eighth in the team standings and Church Point was ninth.

Mackenzie Olinger was the top performer for the Lady Pios with a runnerup finish in the 3200-meter run (14:47.68).

Anne Morgan logged a pair of third-place finishes for the Lady Pios in the 800-meter run (2:54) and the javelin (99-8.

Gabby Cates also finished third in the high jump with a mark of 4-8.

Olivia Bundy was Church Point’s leading point earner with a winning time of 15.50 in the 100-meter hurdles and a runnerup time of 49.18 in the 300-hurdles.