Notre Dame travels for semifinal meeting at St. Charles

The Division III Semifinals will bring together two teams with a habit of only meeting in big games. Notre Dame and St. Charles have played twice previously, but both were playoff games with high rewards.

Friday night the Pios travel to St. Charles with a trip to the championship game on the line.

It was at St. Charles in 2012 that Notre Dame scored a 27-7 road win in the second round and eventually added wins over Iowa and East Feliciana to reach the finals. In 2016, St. Charles came to Crowley and knocked off an unbeaten Pios team in the semifinals with a 21-10 win.

“That was a game where we just couldn’t turn things around,” noted Pios coach Lewis Cook. “They didn’t score an offensive touchdown. They got points off a fake field goal, a fumble, and a blocked punt. Their defense was pretty good and everything we tried they were able to have an answer.”

In his 36th season as a high school head football coach, Cook teams have won 373 football games. In this 24th season at Notre Dame, Cook teams are 273-40. His Pios have made the playoffs every season and this will be the 20th time his Notre Dame teams have reached the semifinals. St. Charles coach Frank Monica is in his 30th season as a head coach with a career record of 282-88 at four different schools. The two coaches are no strangers on the field.

“The first Friday in December of 1975, I was coaching with the Rayne Wolves, so you think I’m a little old,” Coach Lewis Cook said while laughing after the Ascension win last week. “We played at Lutcher in the state championship that night and Frank Monica was their offensive coordinator. So, we have coached against each other for a long time.”

St. Charles is 6-2 on the season. The Comets scored tough wins over 5A Slidell (17-0), 3A E D White (20-0) and 5A East Ascension (17-9) to start the year. They were shut out by 3A De La Salle (21-0) and then lost a defensive struggle to Newman in their District opener.

“They are a lot like we are,” noted Cook. “They have a system, and they stick with what they do best. They have not scored a lot of points against quality competition, but they have played good defense against some good teams.”

In the midseason loss to No. 1 Newman, the Comets only managed 162 rushing yards and four passing in the game. They got most of that to start the second half with an 11-play, 80-yard drive, that took six minutes off the game clock.

Cook expects they will approach the game much like his team with the intention of ball and clock control.

“I expect a low scoring game. They have not scored a bunch and if they do that will probably mean we are in trouble. They only gave up 14 points to Newman. I think the key for both teams is finding a way to move the ball on offense.”

The Comets scored an easy win over Dunham last week, 31-7, in their playoff opener. St. Charles used a smothering defense to secure that win and will challenge a Notre Dame offense that has been very productive this season.

“Frank Monica is one of the best coaches in the state and has had a lot of success, so his team will be ready to play,” adds Coach Cook. “His players know where they need to be and will be disciplined. They do a good job of scheming against you on defense. They are not as big as the team we played in 2016, but they have that big nose tackle in the middle (Moses Clark, 5’9”, 305)we will have to line up against. It will be important for us to recognize any twists and adjust during the game.”

EXTRA POINTS

The Pios may be at an all-time high two to one in run to pass ratio. Long known for a ball control ground game, Cook has unwrapped a passing game that has garnered 33 percent of the yards this season while maintaining that effective running game.

Senior quarterback Parker Seilhan is seven yards shy of a 1,000 yard passing season. Seilhan has completed 13 TD passes with leading receiver Luke Yuhasz grabbing seven of those scores with a team-leading 26 receptions for 560 yards.

“Parker had a really good night against Ascension, and we need that from him,” explained Cook. “The guy pulling the trigger is always going to be a key for your offense. We talked several weeks back that if we were going to make a run, he had to be that guy. He has progressed a little bit every week. Three or four weeks ago he asked me more questions that week than all the weeks before, so you could tell he was starting to really want to get into it and take on that responsibility. He has worked hard to improve himself and it shows.”

Seilhan has also dialed up 378 rushing yards and carried for nine scores in the Pios’ attack which has been every bit effective in its own way. Dom Thibodeaux moved over from defense midway through last season and that switch to tailback has been a wise decision. Thibodeaux leads the team with 736 yards and 12 scores and has split out for nine receptions and 54 yards.

The running attack has been spread around a little more this season rather than one guy carrying the load. Lucas Simon has been a productive change of pace with 285 yards and 5 TDs while averaging 6.1 yards a carry. Thomas Meche has added 273 yards and three scores with Ethan Menard coming over from linebacker with two scores and averaging 8.1 yards a carry.

“I’m so grateful to see our guys be so unselfish,” reflects Cook. “They aren’t hanging a lip or pouting because they aren’t getting to play. They are out there rooting for the other guy and we are blessed they have the attitude they do.”

Tough defense is pretty much a given for any Pios team. Coach James McCleary’s defenders have allowed just 959 rushing yards this season and 143 points which is more impressive when you consider about half of those points came in the fourth quarter when the clean jersey teams were getting playing time and coaching to prepare for next season and beyond.

“Our coaches do such a good job of preparing our kids on both sides of the ball,” says Cook. “They break down the films and get the other team’s tendencies and our guys do a good job of executing the plan that Coach Mac and the others put together for them on defense. The biggest thing is that they play hard and that is an advantage for us. On defense, if you run to the ball and attack, you will have a chance to be successful.”

The Pios defense has recorded 59 tackles for a loss of yardage and 12 QB sacks with 67 QB hurries. A totally new front line has been controlling and the secondary has recorded eight interceptions. The ever-important linebacker position in the Pios defense has made a statement for best ever trio consideration. Lance Castille(68) in the middle, Wesley Maze(60) and Luke Hoffpauir(40) have combined for one third of team tackles.

The Pios will enter the game as healthy as you can expect at this point of a season. Junior cornerback Matt Bernard was lost for the season with a knee injury in the Eunice game and the Pios moved receiver Chris McNees to help at that position. With St. Charles not being a true passing team, Coach Cook is confident in the defense.

“I thought Chris did a good job against a spread team with just a week of practice on defense. With another week of practice he will be even further along. For as crazy as this year has been, with picking up games, teams you get to play not having games, I’m just thankful we have been able to do what we have done and be where we are.”

Kickoff is 7pm Friday in LaPlace on the St. Charles campus.

The winner will advance to meet the Newman-LCA winner at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. The LHSAA this week moved all final games to that location with play dates to be determined between Sunday and Wednesday the week between Christmas and New Year.