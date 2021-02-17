Perimeter shooting propels Pios past Westminster

The Notre Dame Pios got hot from beyond the arc Friday and drained nine 3-pointers in a 51-36 victory over Westminster Christian Academy.

The victory sent the Pios to 15-3 on the season heading into the final week of the regular season.

The Crusaders, ranked No. 12 in Division IV, fell to 15-9.

Chris Schmid and Teddy Menard each knocked down a trifecta early in the opening frame to help the Pios go on a 10-2 run in the first three minutes of the contest.

Schmid added another long ball later in the quarter and Parker McNees drained a long-range bomb just before the buzzer to give the locals a 21-10 advantage.

McNees and Zach Lamm added two more long balls in the second quarter and the lead grew to 33-17 at the break.

The Pios elected to slow the game down in the third quarter, but they still managed to outscore the hosts, 8-7. McNees added another 3-pointer during the frame.

Schmid and Menard also added shots in the paint.

Schmid dropped in another 3-pointer to begin the final quarter and McNees went 4-for-4 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter as both teams scored 11 points over the final eight minutes.

McNees led all scorers on the night with 21 points. He also added nine rebounds and four assists.

Lamm followed with 12 points and eight rebounds and Schmid hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points. He also added eight rebounds.

Menard tallied five points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals and Gabe Leonards scored two points.

The Pios, who are ranked No. 3 in the Division III power ratings, will close out the season with a pair of games this week. They will travel to Lacassine on Wednesday for a 5:30 p.m. contest against the Cardinals and then head to Plaucheville Friday for a 6 p.m. tip against St. Joseph’s.

The two non-district games could give the Pios a shot at moving up to No. 2 in the power ratings heading into postseason play. Lacassine has 14 wins and is at No. 18 in Class B while St. Joseph’s is 13-1 and ranked No. 4 in Division V.

Other Action

In other prep action involving local teams, the Midland Rebels fell to ESA Friday, 55-28.

No other information on the game was available as of press time.

The loss, Midland’s sixth straight, dropped the Rebels to 11-24 and 1-7 in District 7-B play.

The Rebels return to action this week with a home contest against Merryville Wednesday at 6 p.m. They will then close out the regular season with a road trip to Crowley Friday to take on Northside Christian, also at 6 p.m.

The Warriors are 7-25 overall and 4-2 in District 6-C play. Both of their district games last week were canceled due to COVID-19 issues with their opponents.

Crowley High’s game against Erath tonight was also canceled.