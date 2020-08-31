Pios answer call in more ways than one

There were no football workouts or practices at Notre Dame Friday.

There were, however, a group of football players putting in work on the campus; just not in helmets or shoulder pads.

Coach Lewis Cook, along with members of his staff and around two dozen players, weathered the rain and worked at cleaning up the campus after Hurricane Laura left it a mess on Thursday with debris - mostly leaves and branches,scattered about.

“You know, it took just a few phone calls and these kids came out and worked their tails off cleaning up the campus,” said Cook. “Poor things, they’re getting drenched by the rain, but they were still working.”

At that time, no one was really thinking about football or Governor John Bel Edwards’ decision to keep the state in Phase 2 for two more weeks.

Cook, instead, was thinking of how fortunate he was that his school as well as the community made it through the storm with minimal damage compared to others that were in the direct path of the storm.

“Right now, from Jennings to the Texas line, we could be in Phase minus 2...they don’t really care,” said Cook. “I mean, everything got destroyed, so how long before they will be able to even think about playing a game.

“I saw photos of St. Louis (high school) and, man, it got torn up. I’m sure a lot of other schools are the same way.”

Phase 2 Extended

On Tuesday, Gov. Edwards hinted at his decision to keep the state in Phase 2 during a radio interview and made it official one day later at his daily press conference.

Remaining in Phase 2 keeps football teams working in small groups of 25 players or less with no real physical contact.

For Cook, that won’t change much in his team’s preparation.

“It’s not going to change anything for us,” said Cook. “We can’t hit yet anyhow, so we are just going to keep doing what we are doing.”

While not being able to get into full contact drills is disappointing, Cook points out that it is also beneficial to his team, especially since they remain working in small groups for at least two more weeks.

“The one thing that it has done is it’s allowed us to spend more time with the younger kids,” said Cook. “We stagger groups so we get to coach them more.

“Normally at this time of the year, the younger kids are just getting beat up on scout team and stuff. We’ll do a drill with the older guys and then do the same thing with the younger ones, which they normally wouldn’t have gotten the time to get those drills and they wouldn’t have gotten all that attention so it’s helped.”

With Phase 2 extended, the next possible jump to Phase 3 would be on Sept. 11.

“I don’t think two more weeks of this is going to make a whole lot of difference. I think once we get into September, if they let us start doing more at practice, that will give us enough time to get ready for Oct. 8.”

Reportedly, once in Phase 3, schools will be allowed to begin full contact as long as the numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to fall.

“What I’m hearing is that the governor is going to allow us to start, even if we’re in Phase 3, we can start to get closer to the real stuff,” said Cook. “Normally, in a regular season, we never have more than 12 padded practices prior to the first game anyhow. So if we get three weeks where we can get padded work, I think that will allow us to be ready for that Oct. 8 start.

“We’re just going to do the best that we can to be ready if we do get to start,” said Cook. “I’m hoping we have a season and we’ll do the best we can to have everybody ready to go.”

Should the state remain in Phase 2 past Sept. 11, things could get a little dicey with the scheduled Oct. 8 start date.

After all, the time frame from the anticipated move to Phase 3 only gives teams a month to get ready for their openers. If there is another 14-day wait in the phase before beginning full contact, teams will actually have maybe two weeks in full pads.

“Nobody wants to jeopardize the kids,” said Cook. “We don’t want them to get sick and we can’t put them out there without them being prepared. We’re in a Catch 22 right now and we just have to see how it shapes out.”

There still remains a possibility of the season getting pushed back even further.

“I think we could still back up a couple of more weeks and still have six weeks or seven instead of eight,” said Cook. “So what if we have to push the playoffs into January a week or two. We can back the other sports up a couple of weeks and just play until the end of school, if they want everybody to have a chance (to play).

“But who knows what they are going to do: They may end up canceling the whole thing, but who knows. We just hope they don’t have to, that’s all we can do.”