Pios defeat V.C. in tournament opener

The Notre Dame Pios raced out to a big lead early and held on from there to upend Vermilion Catholic Monday, 54-39, in their opening game of the Brad Fontenot Memorial Holiday Shootout hosted by St. Edmund Catholic.

The Pios improved to 5-1 with the victory heading into yesterday’s semifinal contest against Mamou. A victory in that game would send the locals to this evening’s championship game at 6 p.m.

A loss against Mamou would have the Pios playing today at 1:30 in a consolation game.

On Monday, Zach Lamm and Teddy Menard combined to score nine points in the first quarter to help the Pios build a 12-5 advantage.

Nick Swacker and Parker McNees each scored six points and the Pios’ lead grew to 14 (27-13) entering the break.

The Eagles (4-2) had their highest offensive production in the third quarter where they scored 15 points. Saul Dartez and Chris Lemunier combined for 11 points in the frame.

The Pios, however, also had a big quarter.

Five Pios’ contributed offensively during a 17-point outburst that pushed the lead to 44-28. Parker McNees, Christian McNees and Menard each scored four points in the quarter.

The Eagles outscored the Pios 11-10 in the final stanza. Dartez scored all of his team’s points during the frame.

Swacker and Parker McNees each scored four points in the final period and each had 14 overall to lead the Pios. Lamm also hit double figures with 11 points, Menard added 10 and Christian McNees finished with five.

In other tournament action, the Eunice Bobcats went on a 19-2 run in the fourth quarter to erase an early deficit and knock off the Iota Bulldogs, 56-41.

The Bulldogs, playing without the services of starter Kyle Guidry, fell for the third straight game and are now 9-3.

Iota took on Northside Christian yesterday in a losers bracket contest.

The loser of that game was eliminated while the winner had to play again later in the day.

If either Iota or Northside Christian were to win two games, they would advance to the losers bracket finals today at 4:30 p.m.

Against Eunice, the Bulldogs took a 26-18 lead at the break behind 10 first-half points from Keelan Wriborg and six from Parker Story.

Treylon Cooper scored eight of his game-high 15 points in the third quarter to help the Bobcats trim the Bulldogs’ lead to two (39-37).

Story had the Bulldogs’ lone basket in the fourth quarter.

The Bobcats had five players contribute points during their fourth-quarter surge.

Wriborg and Story paced the Bulldogs with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Andrew Thibodeaux followed with eight points, Cole Breaux added four and Chase Lalonde had three. Kolton Morgan and Owen Daigle rounded out the Bulldogs’ offense with two points each.