Pios garner 11 first-team selections

The Notre Dame Pios and the Lafayette Christian Knights were dominant on the football field throughout the 2020 season and it is reflected on the 6-2A All-District teams that were recently announced by the league’s coaches.

The Knights, who claimed the Division III state title two weeks ago, landed 15 selections on the first team, including locking down all three of the top honors.

Jacarde Carter was named the team’s Coach of the Year after leading his squad to a 9-1 overall record as well as a district and state title.

Also earning top honors were LCA’s Sage Ryan and Brylan Green, who were bestowed the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards, respectively.

Notre Dame earned 11 first-team selections, including six on offense.

ND’s Dominic Thibodeaux was one of three running backs selected after rushing for 740 yards and 12 touchdowns on 141 carries.

Parker Seilhan got the nod at quarterback after completing 79 passes for 1,217 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also rushed for 435 yards and 10 touchdowns on 72 carries.

Luke Yuhasz earned a spot at receiver after hauling in 36 passes for 709 yards and nine touchdowns.

Making the squad as offensive linemen for the Pios were Boyd Gray and William Vice.

The punter is Notre Dame’s Joseph Brown.

On the defensive side of the ball, Gabe Leonards (28 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 2 FR), and Alex Stevens (24 tackles,3 TFL, 2FR) snagged spots on the line, Lance Castille (84 tackles, 12.5 TFL, 1 FF) is one of four linebackers selected, Caleb Comeaux (52 tackles, 3 INT, 5 FR) got on at linebacker and Wesley Maze (69 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 blocked kick, 1 safety) made it at the flex position.

Earning spots on the second team for the Pios were Ethan Menard, Blake Smith, Hunter Hoffpauir and Dustin Zaunbrecher, Parker Link, Karson Broussard, Luke Hoffpauir, Nick Gautreaux, Matt Bernard and Lucas Simon.