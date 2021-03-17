Pios run winning streak to seven straight with three-game sweep in Eunice tourney

The hot streak continued for the Notre Dame Pios over the weekend as they picked up three victories - St. Edmund, Acadiana and Brusly - in the Eunice High Tournament.

The victories extended Notre Dame’s winning streak to seven straight and sent the Pios to 11-1 overall.

In the opener, the Pios trailed St. Edmund 1-0 after four innings before finally getting on the board in the fifth with four runs. They added three more in the seventh to claim a 7-1 victory.

The Pios also got some late-inning heroics on Saturday in their matchup with Class 5A power Acadiana.

With the Pios and the Rams deadlocked at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Ethan Menard stepped to the plate and delivered a walk-off, two-run home run over the centerfield wall to lift the locals to a 5-3 victory.

Notre Dame also defeated Brusly on Saturday, 6-3.

Dominic Thibodeaux had multiple hits in each game over the weekend and went 8-for-11 overall to lead the Pios. He had six singles, a double, a triple and three RBI.

Menard also had multiple hits - five - including two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI.

Parker Seilhan added four hits, including two doubles and a triple, and four RBI; Blake Smith had three singles and an RBI and Alex Stevens had a pair of singles and a double.

In addition to the leaders, Andre Poirrier added a hit and one RBI and Luke Hoffpauir doubled. Aiden Mouton and Will Vice rounded out the Pios’ offense with one hit each.