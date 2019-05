THE POST-SIGNAL / Jason Faul

Notre Dame’s Gabe Doucet slides around a tag at second base during a recent game against Welsh. Doucet and the Pios will be in Shreveport this weekend taking on Division III’s No. 4-seed Calvary Baptist in a best-of-three quarterfinal series. The first game is slated for tonight at 6. Game two is scheduled for Saturday morning at 11 with the if necessary game to follow.