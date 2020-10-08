Pios upend Rebels for fifth straight time

The one thing you can guarantee when Notre Dame and Teurlings meet on the football field is that it will always be a wild and eventful game. That held true Wednesday night in the Pios 46-26 win over the Rebels.

The Pios jumped out to a two touchdown lead only to see Teurlings answer those scores with points. Notre Dame converted two defensive plays into scores and scored three times late to pull away and give Coach Lewis Cook his fifth straight win over the rival Rebels.

“I’m so proud of this group of guys. They do not let anything bother them they just play. We have had some other groups like that, and they have gone on to do really well and I just wish a lot of good things for these guys. That was a nice win for us with everything we have been through the past several months.”

If you have not already had enough of the year 2020, you would probably have changed your opinion this past week. Twice in three days the game was moved due to the threat of approaching Hurricane Delta so the game would be played.

“Our guys left practice Tuesday thinking they were playing Thursday and they got to school Wednesday morning and realized we were playing the game that day,” added Cook. “And I know Teurlings had to do the same thing, but I appreciate them agreeing to move it again because if we had waited we might not have gotten it in and all the kids wanted to do was play a game. So, I’m glad both teams got a chance to play and we’ll move on.”

Notre Dame had a big first half, taking the opening possession 69 yards in 12 plays and using over half the first quarter clock. Parker Seilhan completed a crucial 15-yard pass to Blake Smith that set up a fourth and one at the Teurlings 48. Seilhan faked the run and pulled around the left side for a 21-yard run to keep the drive going. Dom Thibodeaux led ND rushing with 83 yards on 22 carries in the game and scored from two yards out to make it 14-0 after one quarter.

Teurlings coach Dane Charpentier has insisted his offense wants to run the ball. That did not happen against the Pios as the Rebels managed minus two yards in the first half on eight runs. The Rebels did get a 71-yard TD run in the last minute and a half of the game to finish with 104 total yards on 20 rushing attempts. That less that two yards a run on the rest of the night.

“Our guys have always done a good job of making it hard for teams to run against us,” noted Coach Cook. “I think that has always been the key to us being a little more successful against Teurlings. They do run it well against other teams, but we have been able to stop it and that is big for dictating the game.”

After a Seilhan interception at the Rebels six cancelled another Pios threat, Teurlings went the distance with a 35-yard pass from QB Kaden Boulet to Devin Chavis and a 23-yard pass to Kyle Breaux down to the two. Boulet took it in to cut the lead to 14-6.

Seilhan brought the offense right back with a third down conversion pass of 15-yards to Lucas Simon and a 22-yard pass to Blake Smith on the next play.

“They were pressing the line and making it hard for us to run, so we called two play action passes and got behind them,” explained Cook. “We picked up a first down on the pass to Lucas Simon and on the next play the pass we threw to Blake Smith got us down inside the fifteen. Then Joe Brown gets a big score before the half. That was something we did to try and loosen them up a bit.”

It was a fourth and three at the Rebels seven when Brown worked free in the end zone. Seilhan found his tight end wide open to complete the TD pass that made it 21-6.

“Joe played wide receiver when he was younger and he has really good hands,” Cook said. “He is a nice weapon to have when you get down on the goal line look up and he is in the back of the end zone by himself. There were a lot of things we did during the course of the game that will help a lot down the line.”

That TD pass looked even bigger when the Rebels scored in 22 seconds on two plays to pull within 21-12. The Rebels QB completed a 39-yard pass to Austin Miller and a 50-yard score to Devin Chavis to pull back within 21-12 with 55 seconds left in the half.

On the next play, Parker Seilhan lofted a rainbow fifty yards in the air to receiver Luke Yuhasz who had worked a step behind coverage down the middle of the field. Yuhasz outran the defender to complete the 73-yard scoring pass to give the Pios a 27-12 halftime lead and give fans a chance to catch their breathe.

“Parker worked hard this week and really focused in,” added Coach Cook. “He has such a strong arm that he seems to kind of take it for granted at times. Then you realize you can’t get by with just a strong arm. I told him last week we had a chance to be a good football team, but we needed him to step up and make some plays to get our offense going and he did.”

Teurlings pieced together a 14-play drive to start the third quarter. Rebels QB Boulet threw eight passes on that possession and the last was a two-yard catch by Jack Viator for the TD. The Pios defense actually defended well despite a few big completions as the TC QB completed just 13 of 37 passes on the night.

After a 27-yard pass put Teurlings at the Pios 35, The Rebs went back to the air for the turning point of the second half. Linebacker Lance Castille, who again led the Pios with eight tackles, stepped in front of a Teurlings pass and returned 71-yards for a touchdown extending the lead to 33-19 with three minutes left to play in the third quarter.

On the next Teurlings possession, Gabe Leonards pressured Boulet, one of seven QB hurries Leonards posted on the night, and safety Nick Gautreaux picked off the pass and returned 18-yards to the Rebels 33.

On fourth and 12, Seilhan threw high to Luke Yuhasz who went up over the smaller defender for a 15-yard gain. Dom Thibodeaux picked up his third TD of the game, crashing in from 10 yards out at the goal line pylon.

With the 40-19 lead in the fourth quarter, the Pios geared up the running game with Lucas Simon, who totaled 55 yards on nine rushes, ripping gains of 5, 11 and 13 yards to the Rebels 30. Ethan Menard got the call from there and slashed through for a 30-yard TD run that made it 46-19 with two minutes to play.

“Dom and Lucas are giving us a good one two punch in the backfield,” Coach Lewis Cook added. “Lucas goes in with fresh legs and he is faster than everyone else on the field. Throw in Josh Lejeune and Ethan Menard who are coming along at fullback and we have some options there. We only had five guys up front in the line tonight and they went every snap for us. The two guys we have for backup were sick this week and we had them here if needed in only an emergency.”

Despite the early struggles at times, the Pios averaged 4.8 yards a carry in finishing with 220 total yards rushing.

With Seilhan’s 179 yards in the air, Notre Dame outgained the Rebels 399 to 364 yards.

In the end it was another solid performance and another win. Notre Dame travels to Kaplan next week for a road game against the Pirates.