Pios visit Eunice for regular season finale

Notre Dame will close out the weirdest of regular seasons Friday night with a road game at Eunice. With original opponent Port Barre having to shut down its season two weeks ago, Pios Head Coach Lewis Cook hit the phone for conversations with several possible opponents to try and fill the open date.

“We just wanted a game because the kids need to play in this situation with the playoffs being as they are. With one week left and all the teams that have dropped out of playing, it is good to find an opponent and especially a quality team like Eunice to fill the spot. It should be a heck of a game.”

Several possibilities did not pan out for Cook and the Pios. The most intriguing would have been against powerhouse Neville.

“The Neville deal would have been to meet them halfway and play at Tioga. After next week, regardless of what happens, the following week is Thanksgiving, and everyone is off. The select schools start playoff games a week later and if we have a bye, we will be off two weeks, three if we did not play this week. That is why it was important to find a way to play this week.”

It will be a road game for the Pios as they travel north to Eunice to renew another long-standing series. The Pios and Bobcats first played in 1968 and have met 22 times over the years until their last game in 2010. Cook says the arrangement will be an advantage for everyone and he is glad to have the Bobcats to finish the season.

“Eunice agreed to honor our season tickets since originally it would have been a home date for us. Anyone with season tickets need just come by school and we will give you a ticket for the game. We will be at home for our first playoff game, so we will honor our seniors then.”

The game comes at a good time for the Pios as they looked as sharp as ever on offense last week in the win at Lake Arthur. With the Pios defense in its usual lock down mode, Cook has seen steady progression of his team on both sides of the ball.

“The biggest thing is we have been able to hone in on what everyone does best personnel wise. We have had the same guys doing the same things for several weeks. We do not change a lot and we haven’t had to make a lot of adjustments. Our personnel groupings have been narrowed down to who we have lined up and they have had several weeks to get good at it.”

The Pios coach expects a challenge from Eunice in this game. The 2018 Class 3A State Champs field a lot of contributing sophomores from that team who are now experienced seniors.

The Bobcats have pieced together five games to date with wins over Ville Platte (74-0), Breaux Bridge (30-0), an overtime win against Rayne and last week against North Vermilion, a 55-14 dismantling of the Patriots. The lone setback came against Jennings, 34-14.

“They are a legitimate 4A team with good personnel,” “They are an athletic team with experienced players that won’t shy away from a challenge. It has been a while since we have faced a Week 10 challenge. The last time was probably when we and Catholic High were both undefeated and in the same District. This will be really good for us since we will be off a couple of weeks heading into our first playoff game. We’ll have a chance to be healthy, but most important we get a quality game to keep our game shape and further our improvement through that competition.”

EXTRA POINTS

One advantage that never gets talked about very much when your program is so successful in the win column is the mental factor. The Pios field 10 players with 4.0 grade point averages that have been recognized for All-Academic team post season honors.

“It is definitely a plus with how you approach the game, what the players understand and how you go about coaching,” adds Cook. “We have five guys that are Composite All State and five more that are Class 2-A All State. That is 10 good football players as All Academic. We are proud of those guys.”

Four of that group are lineman and Cook says they have had fun with those guys in practice as a way of kind of giving them credit for their role in the success of the team.

“We find ways to laugh with them sometimes about our offensive line being a part of that group,” continued Cook. “We might be trying to get a point across and see if the offense understands what they are seeing and what we are trying to do. We will tell the offensive line if they understand to please turn around and tell it to the rest of the offense. That helps us keep it light and fun.”

The concept of team has really never been an issue with the Pios. That was evident Friday night with starters on the sideline for most of three quarters and being just as involved with the performance of the younger players coming off the field and encouraging them.

“I’m so grateful to see our guys be so unselfish,” reflects Cook. “They aren’t hanging a lip or pouting because they aren’t getting to play. They are out there rooting for the other guy and we are blessed they have the attitude they do.”

PLAY OF THE GAME

Luke Yuhasz 78–yard TD reception from Parker Seilhan on first play of the game – For all practical purposes, the game was over after the first offensive snap. It has become obvious there are two things you can count on with Yuhasz. If you send him deep, he will get open. And if you get him the ball to catch, he will, and no one is going to catch him. In this case, the protection allowed Parker Seilhan to deliver a perfectly thrown pass. Yuhasz caught it in stride behind the defender and was not going to be caught the remaining 40 yards.

SCOUTING REPORT

The Eunice Bobcats field an experienced team. Eight offensive and eight defensive starters returned this year, and all are starters, and many were sophomore contributors on the 2018 state champs that went 12-2 overall. Last season that group went 9-3 and now boast 26 wins over three seasons.

The Bobcats have battled their way through a season of cancelled and rescheduled games for a 5-1 record under first year Head Coach Andre Vige, who stepped in for Paul Trosclair when he resigned over health concerns. Vige is very familiar with his team having served under Trosclair as Offensive Coordinator the past 11 seasons.

“Coach Vige has shown he likes to throw the ball a little and that is not traditionally what the Wing T does,” commented Cook. “They will have formations in the gun and appear to be a little more versatile and multiple in their offense.”

The Bobcat offense is led by senior twin brothers Simeon and Deon Ardoin. Quarterback Simeon (5-9, 155) runs the offense. A three-year starter for the Bobcats, he threw for 88 yards and a score on six of 10 pass completions last week in the win over North Vermilion. Wingback Deon (5-7, 170) is a tough runner that gets most of his action as the lead back out of the Wing T and other formations. Deon rushed 15 times last week for 160 yards and three scores.

Also a threat in the ground game is senior Jeoul Hill (5-9, 175) who is a big play artist. Last week against the Patriots, Hill ran 10 times for 91 yards and a touchdown which was dead on his average per carry of 10 yards. If a pass is needed, look for sophomore tight end Hayden Darbonne (6-0, 200) or senior receiver Dylan Guillory (5-7, 170). Senior Fred Guillory (5-8, 170) will play receiver and safety on defense.

The runners follow bookend tackles senior Draay Savoy (5-11, 250) and junior Dylan Darbonne (6-0, 240). The interior is not as imposing with junior center Karson Brown (5-7, 210) and senior guards Trey Soileau (5-7, 180) and Sam Leblue (6-0, 220).

The defensive line is anchored by senior Myles Woods (6-1, 270) and junior Thomas Oglesby (6-1, 225). Offensive tackle Draay Savoy plays both ways on the defensive front.

The linebackers return in senior Jacoby Collins (5-11, 170) and junior Dedric Vigers (6-0, 190). Senior Zach Suire (5-11, 150) is a returning starter at cornerback.

The deep secondary has three senior players back in Bryson Poullard (5-7, 165), Shaun Hudson (6-3, 185) and Jaheim Mitchell (6-1, 165) who also may help at receiver on offense.