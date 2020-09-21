Prep football attendance limited to 25 percent

When the LHSAA approved the start of high school football beginning Oct. 2 last week, the ovation and excitement could be heard across the state.

That applause, however, might not be quite as loud when those games actually begin.

Many had hoped that stadiums could be filled up to 50 percent capacity, which LHSAA Eddie Bonine was pushing for.

However, governor John Bel Edwards announced last week that all indoor and outdoor athletic facilities will be limited 25 percent capacity until further notice.

That’s a big drop in attendance, which causes concern with everyone involved.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed,” said CHS coach Jeptha Wall. “It just creates a lot more of a headache for administration and everything else. But at least we got the okay to play.”

There is also still some confusion regarding the 25 percent capacity as to who actually counts in that number.

While essential personnel and players don’t count towards that number, questions regarding cheerleaders, bands, and concession workers are still to be cleared up.

“It’s just a big ruckus right now trying to get everything lined up,” said Wall. “We are selling season tickets right now, which we normally don’t sell all of them. Then we will try to figure out what we will do with the rest as far as possibly distributing (tickets) to kids that play first and then general seating after that.

“It’s a lot, but we’re working on a plan.”

Wall is also looking into moving in some portable bleachers to place on the field for the bands.

“You have your field-level essential people that you have to have, so we’re looking into placing some seating for the bands on the field to create more seating for fans,” said Wall. “If we are only allowed to sell 250 tickets on the visitor’s side, and you take their band into account, you may lose 50 seats. That’s 50 paying customers you could have had, so that goes into your pocketbook.”

Gardiner Memorial Stadium’s full capacity is right around 4,200 (3,188 on the home side and 1,000 on the visitor’s side) which would allow for just over 1,000 fans under the current guidelines.

Unfortunately for Iota, their stadium is much smaller.

Bulldog Stadium holds only around 1,220 fans on the home side and 300 on the visitor’s side. That puts about 375 paying customers in the seats under the 25- percent rule.

“We know players, coaches, essential personnel like the chain crew, manages and trainers, don’t count against our numbers,” said Iota coach Josh Andrus. “We’re waiting to see if the band and cheer group does, though.

“We just purchased 400 chairs to put around our track in the end zones (for the band and cheer squad) and now we’re told that they aren’t sure if we can do that. We might have a whole bunch of chairs sitting in storage.”

There is a glimmer of hope: Andrus said there are rumblings that the seating capacity could change prior to the season kicking off.

“According to some, they think that since we are two weeks under five percent in COVID-19 positivity rate in Acadia Parish and surrounding parishes, too, that we might be able to go up to 50 percent by the first game,” said Andrus.

According to Andrus, the jump for 25- to 50-percent capacity would be huge, especially for his team that has a packed home side year in and year out.

“You would go from making maybe $1,000 to making a lot more by going up from 25 to 50 percent after everything like officials, security and workers is paid,” said Andrus.

Like Crowley High and Iota, Notre Dame hasn’t yet finalized its plans regarding attendance.

“The LHSAA is supposed to send out more information regarding Phase 3 guidelines and some of it has to do with attendance, so I’m kind of hanging on until we get that,” said Cook. “Plus, we don’t have a home game until the second week, so we have some time.”

Notre Dame has, however, been selling season tickets throughout the summer and continues to do so.

“We know that the capacity of Gardiner Memorial Stadium is just a shade over 4,000 total seating, so we will at least be able to allow 1,000 people to be seated,” said Cook. “And if you put up a barricade in the end zone areas people can stand there and they don’t count against your numbers. Or, you can bring in stands for the band or whatever, you put it on the field and that’s okay.

“There’s still things that we are tinkering with, but we know we can seat at least 1,000 people in the stands.”