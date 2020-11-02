Prep Football Scoreboard

Friday, October 30

Acadiana 47, New Iberia 10

Alexandria 55, Pineville 12

Amite 28, St. Helena 16

Ascension Catholic 37, Erath 15

AES 58, Houma Christian 0

Bastrop 41, Franklin Parish 12

Baton Rouge Catholic 52, McKinley 8

Baton Rouge Episcopal 43, Dunham 0

BTW 34, Sophie B. Wright 6

Bossier 26, Loyola College Prep 23

Briarfield 38, Tensas Academy 10

Bunkie 29, Winnfield 7

C.E. Byrd 27, East Ascension 20

Calvary 35, Homer 21

Captain Shreve 23, Natchitoches 3

Carencro 55, Northside 6

Catholic-NI 42, West St. Mary 0

Cecilia 63, Beau Chene 10

Centerville 46, Covenant 0

Central Catholic 50, Hanson 36

Donaldsonville 50, St. James 28

E.D. White 55, Patterson 23

East Iberville 28, White Castle 27

Ferriday 70, Vidalia 0

Green Oaks 34, Mansfield 28

Hannan 49, Bogalusa 28

Haughton 41, Arcadia 0

Haynesville 57, Lincoln Prep 0

Huntington 30, Jonesboro-Hodge 20

Iota 37, Ville Platte 0

Istrouma 36, Tara 0

Jena 68, Grant 16

Jennings 56, Leesville 41

Kinder 42, Oakdale 0

LCA 42, Notre Dame 21

Live Oak 26, Walker 10

Logansport 48, Montgomery 6

Loreauville 34, Delcambre 12

Madison. 45, Oak Forest 13

Mamou 25, Pine Prairie 13

Mandeville 57, Fontainebleau 7

Mangham 55, General Trass 32

Many 28, Avoyelles 12

Neville 41, Minden 7

Newman 31, Riverside Academy 26

North Caddo 20, Bolton 16

North DeSoto 19, BTW 6

North Webster 33, Lakeside 7

Oak Grove 47, Ouachita Christian 35

Oberlin 46, Port Barre 20

Parkway 36, Woodlawn (SH) 26

Pickering 26, DeQuincy 14

Pine 40, Independence 15

Pointe Coupee Catholic 14, Welsh 13

Ponchatoula 48, Slidell 14

Rayne 49, North Vermilion 7

Red River 46, Holy Savior Menard 14

River Oaks 41, Plain Dealing 22

Rosepine 34, Vinton 13

Ruston 24, Ouachita Parish 0

Saint Paul’s 34, Northshore 7

Scotlandville 16, Central - B.R. 8

Shreveport Northwood 42, Evangel 23

St. Charles Catholic 43, Franklinton 0

St. Edmund 57, North Central 0

St. Frederick Catholic 7, Cedar Creek 6

St. Martinville 32, Kaplan 20

St. Thomas More 42, Teurlings 19

Sterlington 50, East Beauregard 8

Sumner 28, Albany 14

Tallulah 58, Prairie View 32

Terrebonne 49, H.L. Bourgeois 13

Thibodaux 27, Breaux Bridge 22

Tioga 54, Peabody 20

Union Parish 34, Richwood 8

Vandebilt Catholic 31, Ellender 21

Vermilion Catholic 42, Highland 6

West Feliciana 49, Glen Oaks 12

Westgate 34, Lakeshore 9

Woodlawn (BR) 48, St. Amant 13

Zachary 44, Denham Springs 14