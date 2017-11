Class 5A Acadiana 24, Landry Walker 22 Airline 35, St. Amant 28 Barbe 22, Destrehan 14 Covington 35, Ouachita 28 Hahnville 23, Ruston 21 Live ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Acadia Parish, LA. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!