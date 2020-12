Prep Football Scoreboard

CLASS 5A

Quarterfinal Scores

Acadiana 21, Mandeville 0

Destrehan 6, Ruston 0

Alexandria 31, Zachary 28

West Monroe 27, East St. John 8

Semifinal Pairings

Destrehan @ Acadiana

West Monroe @ Alexandria

CLASS 4A

Quarterfinal Scores

Carencro 81, Plaquemine 14

Neville 27, Minden 0

Warren Easton 62, Tioga 27

Karr 40, Eunice 7

Semifinal Pairings

Neville @ Carencro

Warren Easton @ Karr

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinal Scores

Madison Prep 27, Jennings 20

Church Point 14, Jennings 7

Lake Charles Prep 28, Jena 26

Union 47, St. Martinville 6

Semifinal Pairings

Madison Prep @ Church Point

Lake Charles Prep @ Union Parish

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinal Scores

Many 34, Amite 30

General Trass 42, St. Helena 18

Kinder 21, Loreauville 14

Mangham 35, Port Allen 19

Semifinal Pairings

General Trass @ Many

Kinder @ Mangham

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinal Scores

Oak Grove 67, Logansport 14

Homer 18, White Castle 13

Grand Lake 27, Centerville 6

East Iberville 25, Haynesville 15

Semifinal Pairings

Homer @ Oak Grove

East Iberville @ Grand Lake

DIVISION I

Semifinal Scorers

Catholic-BR 49, Brother Martin 31

Byrd 14, John Curtis 13

Finals Pairing

Catholic-BR vs. Byrd

DIVISION II

Semifinal Scores

De La Salle 42, E.D. White 2

STM 31, University 23

Finals Pairing

St. Thomas More vs. De La Salle

DIVISION III

Semifinal Scores

Lafayette Christian 21, Newman 7

St. Charles 24, Notre Dame 22

Finals Pairing

Lafayette Christian vs. St. Charles

DIVISION IV

Semifinal Scores

Calvary 24, Southern Lab 14

Ouachita Christ. 36, Vermilion Cath. 34

Finals Pairing

Calvary vs. Ouachita Christian