Prep Roundup: Iota continues winning ways

LAKE ARTHUR – The Iota Bulldogs shrugged off a sluggish offensive effort in the first half and rallied for 33 points in the final two frames to upend Lake Arthur Monday evening, 51-38.

The victory sent the Bulldogs to a perfect 4-0 heading into Thursday’s 5:20 p.m. contest against Comeaux in the Northside Christian Seth Trahan Memorial Tournament.

The host Tigers raced out to a 22-18 advantage at the break before the Bulldogs finally found some rhythm in the second half.

Kyle Guidry scored 11 of his team-high 25 points in the third quarter to help the Bulldogs reclaim the lead at 33-28.

Parker Story added six of his 12 points in the final frame as the Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 18-10 to seal the victory.

Owen Daigle, in his first game back from football, added eight points. Cole Breaux and Keelan Wriborg rounded out the Bulldogs’ offense with four points each.

The Lady Dogs weren’t as fortunate in the opener.

The host Lady Tigers jumped out to a double digit lead in the first half and outscored the Lady Dogs 36-19 over the final two frames to take a 67-36 victory.

Lake Arthur improved to 9-1 with the victory.

Iota fell to 3-2.

Avery Young paced the Lady Dogs with 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists and Chelsea Thibodeaux had eight points, seven rebounds and one block.

In addition to the leaders, Madelyn Boone and Leah Hebert each scored four points, Emily Hebert added three and Brinna Hebert finished with two.

St. Ed’s sweeps ND

CROWLEY – The St. Edmund Blue Jays picked up a sweep of Notre Dame on Monday at A.B. Dore Gym.

The Lady Jays slipped past the Lady Pios in the opener, 36-34, before completing the sweep with a 70-59 victory in the boys game.

In the opener, the Lady Jays outscored the hosts 11-7 in the final frame to claim the victory.

The Lady Pios went just 1-for-7 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and were 12-for-23 overall from the charity stripe.

Margaret Schmid and Gabby Cates paced the Lady Pios with nine and eight points, respectively.

Kelsey Broussard added six points, Emma Leonards had five and Maggie Chiasson scored three. Jeanne Clare Schmid and Angel Smith rounded out the offense with two and one point, respectively.

In the nightcap, Parker McNees scored a game-high 31 points for the Pios, but it wasn’t enough as the Blue Jays outscored the hosts 40-31 over the final two frames.

McNees, a transfer from North Vermilion, scored 16 points in the fourth quarter.

Teddy Menard added 14 points in the loss and Chris Schmid had 11. Joey Brinkman also contributed three points.

The Pios, who have several returning starters still in football, dressed out just eight players for the contest.

Other Action

In other action involving Acadia Parish teams, the Midland Rebels fell to Barbe, 64-44, Monday evening.

No further information on that game was available as of press time.