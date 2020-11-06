Prep Roundup: Ladies fall to Iota in volleyball playoffs

IOTA – The Iota Lady Bulldogs improved to 12-7 on the season Wednesday with a 3-1 victory over the Crowley Ladies in the opening round of the Division III playoffs.

Crowley finished its season with a record of 7-13.

The Lady Dogs, seeded No. 8, will now entertain No. 9 Pearl River today at 3:30 p.m. with the winner advancing to next week’s state tournament in Kenner.

Iota and Crowley split the first two sets Wednesday with the hosts winning the first, 27-25. The Ladies evened the match up one set later with a 26-24 win.

Iota closed out the match by winning the next two sets, 25-9 and 25-13.

The Ladies were led by Martayshia Guidry with six kills, 11 blocks, two aces and six digs.

Khalee Meaux added three kills, six blocks and two aces and Macy Butler had two kills and one ace. Spiritual Guidry and Hannah Abshire each recorded one kill.

Spiritual Guidry also had a team-high 19 digs.

In addition to the leaders, Kiersten Trahan added eight digs and Olivia Vincent had four.

No stats were available for the Lady Dogs as of press time.

OTHER PLAYOFF ACTION

In other volleyball playoff action involving Acadia Parish teams, the No. 15-seeded Church Point Lady Bears defeated No. 18 West Feliciana, 3-1, and No. 13 Rayne knocked off No. 20 Frederick Douglas, 3-0, in Division III action.

The Lady Bears, who claimed their first volleyball playoff victory in the school’s history, will take on No. 2 St. Michael today while Rayne will travel to No. 4 Cabrini.

Northside Christian, the No. 12 seed in Division V, will also be in action today at No. 5 Catholic Pointe Coupee in a regional matchup.

Notre Dame, the No. 5 seed in Division IV, took on No. 12 Episcopal yesterday in a regional tilt but results of that contest weren’t available as of press time.

All regional round winners will advance to the 2020 State Volleyball Tournament at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner begging on Nov. 12.