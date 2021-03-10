Prep Roundup: Lady Dogs blank Rayne

The Rayne Lady Wolves never could figure out Iota’s Greta Fontenot earlier in the week.

Fontenot was lights out in the circle, surrendering just three hits and one walk while striking out six in a 13-0 victory over the Lady Wolves.

The game was halted after the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.

Fontenot was also a force at the plate where she went 4-for-4 with a double and a triple. She also collected four RBI.

Caitlyn Klumm also had a big day with two hits and four RBI. She drove home the first run of the game in the top of the first inning.

The Lady Dogs added six more runs in the second frame that was highlighted by Fontenot’s three-run triple and RBI singles by Klumpp and Dixie Guidry.

Fontenot and Guidry each drove in a run in the third inning. Klumpp added a two-run single in the fourth.

Guidry finished with a single and two RBI, Kylie Welch and Amelie Armand each added a double and Maci Wright had a single.

CHS Ladies cruise

past Carencro

CARENCRO – Macy Butler’s big day at the plate helped the CHS Ladies move to 1-2 on the season with an 18-7 victory over Carencro earlier in the week.

Butler went 3-for-5 at the plate with a pair of doubles and a triple. She also drove in four runs.

Spiritual Guidry added two doubles and two RBI and Khalee Meaux had a pair of singles.

Makaya Damon also had a big day with a three-run double, Emma Faulk logged a two-run double and Hannah Abshire singled and had one RBI.

In addition, Shalacie Sonnier drove home two runs. Olivia Vincent and Kiersten Trahan each had one RBI.

Trahan also picked up the victory in the circle after allowing seven runs on five hits and three walks. She struck out two in seven innings.